Zurich Study Finds Fibre Keeps Blood Vessels Young

Deutsch de Ballaststoffe halten laut Zürcher Studie Blutgefässe jung Original Read more: Ballaststoffe halten laut Zürcher Studie Blutgefässe jun

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Certain gut bacteria cause blood vessels to age more quickly according to a study by the University of Zurich. What you eat therefore has an influence on how quickly the cardiovascular system ages. This content was published on May 28, 2025 - 17:10 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Fibre and foods with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties boost the body's own fountain of youth, as the University of Zurich (UZH) explained in a press release on Wednesday. These include wholegrain products, for example. However, the consumption of phenylalanine-rich foods and beverages such as red meat, dairy products and some artificial sweeteners should be limited.

Researchers at UZH came to this conclusion after investigating how the composition of the microbiome changes with age and whether this affects the cardiovascular system.

More More The Basel researcher whose work triggered a longevity revolution

This content was published on May 7, 2025 Basel-based scientist Michael Hall's discovery of the gene Target of Rapamycin has fuelled one of the fastest growing trends – longevity.

Read more: The Basel researcher whose work triggered a longevity revolutio