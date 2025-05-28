Zurich Study Finds Fibre Keeps Blood Vessels Young
Fibre and foods with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties boost the body's own fountain of youth, as the University of Zurich (UZH) explained in a press release on Wednesday. These include wholegrain products, for example. However, the consumption of phenylalanine-rich foods and beverages such as red meat, dairy products and some artificial sweeteners should be limited.
Researchers at UZH came to this conclusion after investigating how the composition of the microbiome changes with age and whether this affects the cardiovascular system.More More The Basel researcher whose work triggered a longevity revolution
