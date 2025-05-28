Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Suntracs And The Red Frog Farms In Litigation In Panama

2025-05-28 02:07:41
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The legal proceedings that have the main leaders of the Single Union of Construction and Related Workers (Suntracs) facing prosecution or in open flight bear no relation to the street protests of the last month, which are the hallmark of this group. Paradoxically, its origin lies in a lawsuit initiated by its own ranks. These workers, now plaintiffs, were compensated by Pillar Construction, SA and Ocean Group International Inc. (which until August 2009 was called Pillar Panama, SA), developers of the failed tourism and residential project in Bastimentos. Instead of cash, the companies provided a villa at the PH Red Frog Beach Club and 13 plots of land.

Suntracs Loses Custody of Red Frog Farms Worth Nearly 10 times the“Loan” According to Prosecutors.



The Red Frog residential and tourist project is located on Bastimentos Island, Bocas del Toro. The 14 properties located in the Red Frog residential and tourist complex on Bastimentos Island, which were under the control of the Single Union of Construction Workers (Suntracs) and its cooperative, will be handed over to the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF). The 14 properties total 33,712 square meters and were donated by Pillar Construction, SA (which changed its name to Bastimentos Holding) to compensate 412 workers who participated in a strike-declared legal by the Ministry of Labor-that took place from February 5, 2007, to October 14, 2008.

