Suntracs And The Red Frog Farms In Litigation In Panama -
Suntracs Loses Custody of Red Frog Farms Worth Nearly 10 times the“Loan” According to Prosecutors.
The Red Frog residential and tourist project is located on Bastimentos Island, Bocas del Toro. The 14 properties located in the Red Frog residential and tourist complex on Bastimentos Island, which were under the control of the Single Union of Construction Workers (Suntracs) and its cooperative, will be handed over to the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF). The 14 properties total 33,712 square meters and were donated by Pillar Construction, SA (which changed its name to Bastimentos Holding) to compensate 412 workers who participated in a strike-declared legal by the Ministry of Labor-that took place from February 5, 2007, to October 14, 2008.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment