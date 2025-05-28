We Are Hearing Discussions Regarding A Theatre For Boquete In Panama

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) An experienced movie theatre group has put together all of the architectural plans and obtained seating for a Movie and Play Theatre that can be built in Boquete as a permanent structure. The films are all current as are seen in Panama City, David, or any major center. They just need the land and the interest from investors and are ready to start right away if approved by the township of Boquete.

A convention center has been talked about for years, so a Movie Theatre could be the perfect start to such a project. NewsroomPanama has agreed to provide help in putting interested parties together to make this project a reality. If you have an interest as a service club, a business, a theatre group, an investor or you have specific skills related to the operation of Movie Theatres, please write to us at ... with the heading 'Theatre' or 'Theater' and state your interest in a small paragraph for consideration. Everyone will receive replies....A large warehouse such as pictured below, would be perfect, and of course parking. Telly at the News Desk.