EQS-News: H2APEX Group SCA / Key word(s): Interim Report/Quarterly / Interim Statement

H2APEX publishes figures for the first quarter of 2025

28.05.2025 / 17:41 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

H2APEX publishes figures for the first quarter of 2025

Revenue in Q1 2025 as expected at EUR 2.1 million (Q1 2024: EUR 10.1 million).

Management confirms revenue forecast for the 2025 financial year in the range between EUR 6 million and EUR 8 million

Acquisition of all shares in HH2E Werk Lubmin GmbH enables the realization of further hydrogen projects at the Lubmin site.

Successful handover of hydrogen filling stations in Güstrow and Bad Doberan to Rebus; a total of 21 tons of self-produced hydrogen delivered in Q1 2025. Markus Lesser has been a new member of the Supervisory Board of H2APEX Group SCA since February 2025. Rostock, Grevenmacher (Grand Duchy of Luxembourg), 28 May 2025 - H2APEX Group SCA (ISIN LU0472835155, WKN A0YF5P), a listed leading operator and developer of green hydrogen plants for the decarbonization of industry, infrastructure, and mobility, today published its interim statement for the first quarter of the 2025 financial year. Revenue for the first three months of 2025 amounts to EUR 2.1 million (Q1 2024: EUR 10.1 million) and is thus in line with expectations for the full year 2025 (EUR 6 million to EUR 8 million). Bert Althaus, CFO of H2APEX: "The expected decline in revenue in the first three months of 2025 is due to our increased focus on our own projects and is in line with our full-year forecast. For the current full year, we expect revenue of EUR 6 million to EUR 8 million from the operation of our hydrogen plants, the planning and construction of hydrogen plants for third-party companies and the sale of hydrogen storage tanks." Due to high investments and increased personnel costs as part of the growth strategy as well as the decline in revenue, EBITDA totaled EUR -7.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to EUR -3.9 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The company employed an average of 150 people in the first quarter of 2025 (FTE; 31 Dec. 2024: 113). The quarterly result was EUR -8.1 million (Q1 2024: EUR -5.0 million). Peter Rößner, CEO of H2APEX: "In recent months, we have further expanded our workforce in terms of both quantity and quality, thereby laying the foundation for our continued growth. We were also able to acquire the shares in HH2E Werk Lubmin GmbH in the first quarter. With this important step towards expanding our own production capacities, we are continuing to consistently implement the sharpening of our corporate strategy. H2APEX's growth strategy now envisages expanding its business model in the areas of in-house operations and services in order to generate positive results in the long term and on a sustainable basis." The three months performance report for the first quarter of the 2025 financial year is available for download in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at . About H2APEX The operational core of H2APEX was founded in 2000 in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and has been fully dedicated to clean hydrogen production, storage, and distribution since 2012. As a pioneer in the field, H2APEX aims to establish itself as an internationally recognized developer and operator of hydrogen facilities. The company specializes in developing, constructing, selling, or operating green hydrogen plants with electrolysis capacities of up to 2 GW. These plants support the decarbonization of industrial value chains and the production of green hydrogen. They are used in industries such as steel, chemicals, and cement, as well as other energy-intensive sectors. Additionally, H2APEX provides infrastructure and logistics solutions, particularly for industrial applications in warehouses, ports, and production facilities. p- Investor contact:

Phone: +49 381 799902 320

E-Mail: ... Web:

Press contact: H2APEX Kirsten Brückner Phone: +49 381 799902-347 Head of Marketing and Communication Mobile: +49 175 657 14 65 Timmermannsstrat 2a E-Mail: ... 18055 Rostock IR AG Frederic Hilke, Johannes Kaiser Investor Relations Phone: +49 221 9140 973 Mittelstr. 12-14 E-Mail: ... 50672 Cologne

28.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: H2APEX Group SCA 19, rue de Flaxweiler 6776 Grevenmacher Luxemburg Phone: +352 2838 4720 Fax: +352 2838 4729 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: LU0472835155 WKN: A0YF5P Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2147184

End of News EQS News Service