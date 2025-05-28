Centre Pushes For Cotton Productivity, Sustainable Practices In Textile Sector Review

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh led a comprehensive review of cotton and man-made fibre (MMF) initiatives during a Textile Advisory Group meeting held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

The session, which focused on strengthening the entire textile value chain, was attended by Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita and Textiles Secretary Neelam Shami Rao.

During his address, Singh emphasised the Mission for Cotton Productivity and stressed the importance of enhancing cotton productivity and quality to align with the Prime Minister's 5F vision.

The minister highlighted that innovation and collaboration would be central to boosting farm productivity and ensuring benefits reach all levels of the value chain.

He also proposed that data mapping would enable more targeted and data-driven policy interventions, and called upon stakeholders to conduct a comprehensive gap analysis across the industry's demand-supply spectrum.

Minister of State Margherita urged industry stakeholders to collaborate toward achieving Vision 2030 through cohesive efforts.

He emphasised the need to enhance value returns for farmers by adopting sustainable farming practices and improving the supply of high-quality cotton to the industry through advanced technology and processing methods.

Textiles Secretary Rao emphasised the importance of collective efforts to strengthen the textile value chain and requested industry leaders to develop a comprehensive roadmap that includes integration across the value chain and adoption of advanced technologies.

Industry representatives responded positively to the minister's vision, acknowledging the government's proactive stance in promoting technology adoption, sustainable fibres, and strengthening partnerships between farmers and industry players.

The meeting brought together senior officials from the Ministries of Textiles, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Commerce and Industry, the Office of Textile Commissioner, Textiles Committee, research institutes, and industry associations. Representatives from across the entire textile value chain participated in the consultations.

