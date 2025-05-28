CRB To Host Roundtable On SME Role In Plastic Recycling Ahead Of World Environment Day 2025

MENAFN - KNN India)In the lead-up to World Environment Day 2025, the Centre for Responsible Business (CRB) is organising a high-level Roundtable Dialogue on May 29, 2025, at the India International Centre, New Delhi.

Themed“Opportunities and Challenges for SMEs in Plastic Recycling in India,” the event aims to spotlight the critical yet often overlooked role of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in India's plastic recycling value chain.

Aligned with this year's World Environment Day theme,“Ending Plastic Pollution,” the roundtable will bring together stakeholders from across the plastic recycling ecosystem-including SME recyclers, industry leaders, policymakers, and experts-to explore collaborative, systemic solutions.

India generates approximately 26,000 tonnes of plastic waste daily. SMEs have emerged as key players in tackling this issue through waste collection, segregation, and recycling.

However, they continue to face challenges such as limited access to technology, skilled labor, finance, and regulatory clarity.

The dialogue will feature two expert-led panel discussions. The first will focus on industry perspectives and the current landscape of plastic recycling.

The second will delve into building an enabling ecosystem for sustainable SME-led recycling. Key representatives from UNEP, MoEFCC, FICCI, SIDBI, Coca-Cola, and Recykal are expected to participate.

CRB aims to use the insights from the event to draft a recommendation report that identifies actionable pathways for enhancing SME participation and effectiveness in plastic recycling.

The event also calls on attendees to nominate grassroots-level SME recyclers to ensure inclusive dialogue and ground-level representation.

This initiative reflects CRB's ongoing commitment to responsible business practices and its contribution to shaping a circular plastic economy in India.

