Investornewsbreaks Bioadaptives Inc (BDPT) Showcases Breakthrough Stem Cell Benefits In Regen Dog Chews

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Bioadaptives (BDPT) , through its premium pet wellness division PawPa(TM), announced compelling clinical results for its flagship product Regen(TM) Dog Chews, formulated to naturally stimulate stem cell release and support canine vitality, mobility, and comfort. In veterinarian-led trials, Regen demonstrated a 281.3% increase in circulating stem cells after four weeks. The product's benefits are further measured using the company's proprietary APBAR(R) rating system-modeled after the human APGAR score-helping pet owners track improvements in appearance, performance, behavior, attitude, and responsiveness. Crafted with all-natural ingredients including beneficial cyanobacteria and adaptogens, Regen(TM) is veterinarian-recommended, safe, and delivered in a tasty chew dogs love. With no reported adverse effects, Regen(TM) offers a daily, science-backed solution for pet wellness.

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTC: BDPT) is a leading innovator in the health and wellness industry. We are dedicated to developing and marketing nutraceutical and wellness products that harness the power of natural ingredients and cutting-edge science. Our mission is to improve the quality of life for our customers by offering products that support optimal health and vitality.

