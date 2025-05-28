403
UN Condemns US-Backed Aid Distribution System In Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The UN on Wednesday condemned a US-backed aid system in Gaza after 47 people were injured during a chaotic food distribution, where the Israeli military said it did not open fire at crowds.
The issue of aid has come sharply into focus amid a hunger crisis coupled with intense criticism of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a shadowy group that has bypassed the longstanding UN-led system in the territory.
According to the UN, 47 people were injured in the mayhem that erupted on Tuesday when thousands of Palestinians desperate for food rushed into a GHF aid distribution site, while a Palestinian medical source said at least one had died.
Ajith Sunghay, the head of the UN Human Rights Office in the Palestinian territories, said most of the wounded had been hurt by gunfire.
Based on the information he had, "it was shooting from the IDF" -- the Israeli military.
The UN has repeatedly hit out against the GHF, which faces accusations of failing to fulfil the principles of humanitarian work.
Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, on Wednesday reiterated the criticism.
"I believe it is a waste of resources and a distraction from atrocities. We already have an aid distribution system that is fit for purpose," he said during a visit in Japan.
In Gaza, the civil defence agency said Israeli air strikes killed 16 people since dawn Wednesday.
Heba Jabr, 29, who sleeps in a tent in southern Gaza with her husband and their two children, was struggling to find food.
"Dying by bombing is much better than dying from the humiliation of hunger and being unable to provide bread and water for your children," she told AFP.
Israel imposed a full blockade on Gaza for over two months, before allowing supplies in at a trickle last week.
A medical source in southern Gaza told AFP that after Tuesday's stampede at the GHF site, "more than 40 injured people arrived at Nasser Hospital, the majority of them wounded by Israeli gunfire", adding that at least one had died since.
The source added that "a number of other civilians also arrived at the hospital with various bruises".
On Tuesday, the GHF said around "8,000 food boxes have been distributed so far... totalling 462,000 meals".
UN agencies and aid groups have argued that the GHF's designation of so-called secure distribution sites contravenes the principle of humanity because it would force already displaced people to move again in order to stay alive.
With the war entering its 600th day on Wednesday, Palestinians in Gaza felt there was no reason to hope for a better future.
"Six hundred days have passed and nothing has changed. Death continues, and Israeli bombing does not stop," said Bassam Daloul, 40, adding that "even hoping for a ceasefire feels like a dream and a nightmare".
In Israel, the relatives of people held hostage in Gaza since the October 7 attack longed for the return of their loved ones, with hundreds gathering in their name in Tel Aviv.
"I want you to know that when Israel blows up deals, it does so on the heads of the hostages," Arbel Yehud, who was freed from Gaza captivity in January, told a press conference in Tel Aviv.
"Their conditions immediately worsen, food diminishes, pressure increases, and bombings and military actions do not save them, they endanger their lives."
Israel stepped up its military offensive in Gaza earlier this month, while mediators push for a ceasefire that remains elusive.
In Israel, hundreds of people gathered to call for a ceasefire that would allow for the release of hostages held by militants in Gaza since their 2023 attack.
Protesters gathered along the country's roads and on the main highway running through the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv at 6:29 am, the exact time the unprecedented October 7 attack began.
Most Israeli media headlines read "600 days", and focused on the hostage families' struggle to get their loved ones home.
Other events were planned across Israel to mark the 600th day of captivity for the 57 remaining hostages still in Gaza.
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Wednesday that at least 3,924 people had been killed in the territory since Israel ended a ceasefire on March 18, taking the war's overall toll to 54,084, mostly civilians.
