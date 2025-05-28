Network Effect ATL Presented By Renaissance94 And 3BL Brought Together Unlikely Allies

MENAFN - 3BL) ATLANTA, May 28, 2025 /3BL/ - Renaissance94 , a global social impact organization advancing climate resilience and equitable sustainability, joined forces with leading sustainability communications firm 3BL to host Network Effect ATL-a half-day event designed to catalyze bold conversations and intentional partnerships. Held at the Southern Company Conference Center in Atlanta, this dynamic gathering marked a powerful close to April's Earth Month.

More than two dozen leaders and innovators representing Atlanta's businesses, brands, sports teams, fashion, technology, and civic organizations gathered for focused discussions on all aspects of climate resilience from 'the Atlanta Way' to the power of culture as a vehicle for climate engagement to the importance of having those difficult conversations with unlikely allies to make forward progress.

"Thanks to our partnership with 3BL, Network Effect ATL united leaders from across industries and sectors to share solutions beyond conventional thinking," said Daniel Blackman, founder of Renaissance94 . "Atlanta has always driven meaningful change, and these intentional conversations benefit communities far beyond our city limits. Because intentional impact happens when we use our collective influence to address today's challenges while safeguarding tomorrow's possibilities."

Featured on stage:

City of Atlanta Mayor's Office of Sustainability, Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena, Atlanta Dream WNBA, ABB's electrification of NASCAR, Aflac, Broadway Unlocked, Climate Solutionist Maya Penn, Kimberly Clark Professional, Klean Energy Kulture, Morehouse College Center for Sustainability and Innovation, Red Bull, Southern Company, Technology Association of Georgia, TheSharedWorld, Brand + Purpose, The Nature Conservancy, Thompson Hine, Truist Foundation, 3BL, and Renaissance94.

"Helping leading organizations turn their impact into powerful communications that drive business results is the most rewarding part of what we do at 3BL. Network Effect ATL was a reminder that when bold ideas meet shared values, real progress follows. We're grateful to work alongside partners who are committed to turning purpose into action-and results,” noted Chris Cutino, Chief Revenue Officer of 3BL .

Through the leadership of Renaissance94 and 3BL, Network Effect ATL was more than a series of panel discussions–it was a cultural catalyst for 'intentional conversations' and 'intentional impact.'

The momentum doesn't stop here. Stay connected as Renaissance94 and 3BL continue building bridges to accelerate 'intentional impact' in 2025.

And, check out the #NetworkEffectATL conversations on LinkedIn!

About Renaissance94

Renaissance94 is a global social impact organization dedicated to advancing climate resilience and a just transition to a sustainable future. Led by Daniel Blackman, Ren94 drives transformational change by uniting corporations, nonprofits, philanthropists, artists, athletes, activists, and civic leaders. The organization creates measurable, cross-sector impact through convenings, storytelling, and strategic partnerships.

Follow Renaissance94 on LinkedI and Instagra .

About 3BL

3BL transforms impact and sustainability initiatives into business advantages. Since 2009, we've helped 1,500+ organizations-from Fortune 500s to NGOs-connect purpose with performance. Our proprietary platform delivers targeted distribution, strategic insights, and measurable analytics, while our media division TriplePundit provides solutions-focused journalism and brand storytelling support. Learn more at 3b .

Media Contact:

Lynne Filderman

Senior Advisor, Public-Private Partnerships

Network Effect ATL Curator

Renaissance94

...