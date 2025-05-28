'Very Good Feelings' About Gaza Truce Talks: US Envoy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: US envoy Steve Witkoff said Wednesday he had "very good feelings" about a possible Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, adding that he expected to send out a new proposal imminently.

"I have some very good feelings about getting to a long-term resolution, temporary cease fire, and a long-term resolution, a peaceful resolution of that conflict," Witkoff told reporters alongside President Donald Trump at the White House.