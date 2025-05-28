EAA Foundation, UNDP Sign High-Level Agreement For 'Rebuilding Hope For Gaza' Phase Two Project

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Education Above All Foundation, a global foundation for education and development, signed a historic agreement with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to ensure the continuity of education for 90,000 high school students in Gaza through the successful administration of electronic General Secondary Examinations (Tawjihi). The agreement, which is supported by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), constitutes Phase Two of EAA Foundation's flagship initiative, Rebuilding Hope for Gaza, which was initiated in December 2023 as a response to the Gaza conflict.

The signing ceremony was held in the presence of, HE Dr. Amjad Saad Suleiman Barham, Palestinian Minister of Education and Higher Education, Fahad Al Sulaiti, Director General of the Qatar Fund for Development, Mohammed Al-Kubaisi, Acting CEO, Education Above All Foundation, Chitose Noguchi, Special Representative for the Administrator (UNDP), Moataz Dawabsheh, Programmes Portfolio Manager, UNDP, Ali Nairat, Education Portfolio Manager for Gaza, Ministry of Education and Higher Education Palestine, and Ambassador of the State of Palestine to the State of Qatar HE Fayez Majed Abu Al Rab.

As part of the agreement, EAA Foundation and its partners including UNDP, and with support from QFFD will provide 100 completely furnished educational spaces with dependable internet and steady power supplies. Safe digital testing platforms will be established as part of the project. In order to facilitate online exams even in the context of the current crisis, the project is complemented by the provision of 10,000 tablets to students in need through donation from Heal Palestine and the Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA) and the Ministry of Education Partners.

Thirty thousand students will receive structured academic support through remedial classes, practice tests, and orientation workshops. Psychosocial support services will also be provided to improve mental health and resilience. The project, which spans this year and the next, uses five exam cycles to target the Tawjihi cohorts. These centres will develop into long-term digital learning hubs thanks to a sustainability plan, which will promote Gaza's long-term educational recovery.

His Excellency Amjad Barham, Minister of Education of Palestine, expressed his gratitude:“We extend our deep appreciation to Education Above All Foundation for their vital support, which ensures the readiness to conduct Tawjihi exams for Gaza's students from the cohorts, should the conditions allow. The Ministry is committed to enabling both current and past Tawjihi students to sit for their exams in suitable conditions, backed by necessary technical and logistical requirements. We also thank UNDP for its continuous support to the education sector in Palestine, and for its crucial interventions, particularly in Gaza.”

Speaking about the agreement, Mohammed Al Kubaisi, Acting CEO of EAA Foundation, said:“This agreement represents a pivotal moment in our collective commitment to rebuilding hope and creating sustainable change in crisis-affected communities. It stands as a testament to the resilience and determination of those who have endured immense hardship. We are honoured to continue our partnership with UNDP, whose expertise and dedication align with our mission, with support from our strategic partner the QFFD, we are able us to empower individuals, uplift communities, and restore opportunities for future generations. The Al Fakhoora programme alone has awarded over 10,500 higher education scholarships, with a primary focus on Gaza. This new phase will further strengthen our reach and help us write new chapters of opportunity for all.”

During her remarks, Chitose Noguchi, Special Representative of the Administrator of UNDP/PAPP a.i., confirmed:“Through this partnership with the Palestine Ministry of Education and Education Above All Foundation, we are not only helping students in Gaza reach a crucial academic milestone, but we are also building the foundation for a more inclusive, connected, and resilient education system under tremendous challenges. By transforming temporary exam centers into permanent digital learning hubs, we are ensuring that the hope and opportunity we create today will continue to empower Gaza's students for years to come.”

To date, EAA Foundation has supported more than 22 million beneficiaries in accessing their right to education. The foundation works in more than 60 countries through a network exceeding 100 partners. In conflict areas alone, EAA Foundation has supported more than 7 million beneficiaries and advocates for the protection of education from armed attacks.