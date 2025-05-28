ASEAN-GCC-China Summit Hails Qatari Mediation For Gaza Ceasefire

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuala Lumpur: The ASEAN-GCC-China Summit, held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Wednesday, commended Qatar's mediation efforts to forge a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip while expressing its condemnation of all attacks against the Palestinian people.

In a joint communique, the member states in this summit expressed their grave concern over the situation in the Gaza Strip and emphasized their condemnation of all attacks on civilians.

They called for an enduring ceasefire and for facilitating the unhindered access of life-saving humanitarian aid and essential services to the Strip, in addition to essential compliance with international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians.

The conferees underscored their backing for the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in July 2024, which highlighted the imperative of ending the unlawful presence of the Israeli occupation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

They further supported the ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages and those arbitrarily detained while reaffirming their adherence to the pursuit of a two-state solution grounded in the 1967 borders.

They welcomed the Saudi-led initiatives, conducted in collaboration with Norway and the European Union, aimed at paving the way toward the establishment of the State of Palestine and expressed their appreciation for China's pivotal role in fostering Palestinian national reconciliation, notably the signing of the 'Beijing Declaration' between Palestinian factions in July 2024.

In addition, the conferees welcomed the UN General Assembly resolution adopted in December 2024, which called for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza and underscored the urgent need to enable the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to fulfill its mandate across all areas of operation in full compliance with fundamental humanitarian principles.

They also reaffirmed their shared commitment to bolstering peace, security, stability, and prosperity on the basis of mutual respect and cooperation, grounded in international law and the principles laid out in the United Nations Charter, including respect for sovereignty and independence, non-interference in internal affairs, and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

The communique further underscored the importance of deepening ties between the GCC, ASEAN, and China and of advancing regional cooperation and economic development within the broader strategic landscapes of the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

The members pointed to the enormous potential unlocked by the participating economies for the expansion of trade, investment, and joint economic collaboration.

The communique stressed the importance of restoring confidence in the rules-based multilateral trading system, with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core, emphasizing the need to enhance economic resilience, promote environmental sustainability, and work toward a more inclusive, balanced, and equitable globalization.

It further commended the ongoing efforts to build a community with a shared future, both within the ASEAN-China framework and through China-Arab relations while expressing interest in scaling up cooperation to confront transnational crime, terrorism, extremism, and the growing threats posed by cybercrime.