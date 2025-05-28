TWO ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP PARTNERS NAMED 'WOMEN OF INFLUENCE' BY LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that Partners Vanja Habekovic and Cate Veeneman are recognized as "Women of Influence: Attorneys" by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

"The women covered in these pages have been recognized for exceptional legal skill and achievement across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership as evidenced by the highest professional and ethical standards, and for contributions to the Los Angeles community at large," states the publisher.

"We're excited to celebrate the outstanding contributions of Vanja and Catherine," said Managing Partner Barry MacNaughton. "This recognition underscores the talent, dedication, and commitment to excellence that they bring to our clients and the legal profession."

Vanja Habekovic chairs the firm's Tax Department. "Habekovic is a corporate attorney with a tax expertise," according to the feature. "She specializes in mergers and acquisitions, executive compensation, international tax, and 1031 exchanges." For over 20 years, Habekovic has developed forward-thinking tax strategies. The depth and breadth of her tax knowledge and extensive experience setting her apart from other corporate attorneys. Habekovic was recently named a 2025 "Leading Dealmakers in America" by Lawdragon.

Cate Veeneman is a litigator, "specializing in complex commercial, employment, and construction litigation," says Los Angeles Business Journal. "She regularly works in both state and federal court, and has represented a broad range of clients, from individuals and rising companies in the real estate and hospitality industries to national retail companies and lending institutions." Veeneman has authored multiple articles focused on class actions and legal matters in the food and beverage industry, earning recognition as a leading contributor in J.D. Supra's 2022 and 2023 Readers' Choice Awards.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions and finance; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning.

