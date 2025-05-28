Wrestling Contests Featuring 260 Athletes Conclude In Kapisa
MAHMOOD RAQI (Pajhwok): A wrestling tournament, featuring 260 athletes from seven provinces , concluded in Kapisa on Wednesday, with Kapisa team emerging victorious.
Head of physical education and sports Enayatullah Hilal said the wrestling competition was held in Gulbahar Nasaji zone of Hes-e-Awal Kohistan district and lasted two days.
In these competitions, 260 athletes had been divided into minors, teenagers and youth categories.
The teams from Kapisa, Parwan, Panjshir, Laghman, Logar, Ghazni and Kabul provinces participated in the tournament, he added.
Hilal told Pajhwok Afghan News the Kapisa team won first place with 56 points, the Laghman team finished 2nd with 36 points, and the Panjshir team won 3rd place with 33 points.
He explained the competitions were aimed at growing the sport and strengthening relations between athletes from different provinces.
In the end, medals, championship trophies, and plaques of appreciation were awarded to the top athletes by Hilal.
hz/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment