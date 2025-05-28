Wrestling Contests Featuring 260 Athletes Conclude In Kapisa

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

MAHMOOD RAQI (Pajhwok): A wrestling tournament, featuring 260 athletes from seven provinces , concluded in Kapisa on Wednesday, with Kapisa team emerging victorious.

Head of physical education and sports Enayatullah Hilal said the wrestling competition was held in Gulbahar Nasaji zone of Hes-e-Awal Kohistan district and lasted two days.

In these competitions, 260 athletes had been divided into minors, teenagers and youth categories.

The teams from Kapisa, Parwan, Panjshir, Laghman, Logar, Ghazni and Kabul provinces participated in the tournament, he added.

Hilal told Pajhwok Afghan News the Kapisa team won first place with 56 points, the Laghman team finished 2nd with 36 points, and the Panjshir team won 3rd place with 33 points.

He explained the competitions were aimed at growing the sport and strengthening relations between athletes from different provinces.

In the end, medals, championship trophies, and plaques of appreciation were awarded to the top athletes by Hilal.

