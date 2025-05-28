Thousands Appear In Kankor Examination In Logar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): About 2,500 contenders appeared for the Kankor (university entrance) examination in three days in central Logar province, an official said on Wednesday.

At a ceremony today, Head of Higher Education Institute Mufti Zia Ahmad Saram said about 2,500 contenders participated in three days of the Kankor examination.

On the other hand, Deputy Governor Maulvi Mohammad Anwar Dinparwar said now was the time for the youth to progress in the field of modern education and bring success to the country.

“Every Afghan has responsibility to provide literacy opportunities to other Afghans”, he added.

According to him, it is the responsibility of school and university teachers to educate students with a spirit that enables them to serve the country with integrity.

Shafiullah, a participant of the Kankor exam, told Pajhwok he was happy attending this year's exam. He emphasized the Ministry of Higher Education should expand the scope of attracting youths to the country's universities.

The National Examinations Authority has begun the process of taking the Kankor exams for 1404 solar year in Logar and other provinces of the country, scheduled to be completed in the next three days.

The 1404 Kankor exam will be held in five phases from May 28 to June 10, and, more than 112,000 candidates would be absorbed into higher, semi-higher educational institutes and universities.

According to NExA, the first phase of the Kankor exam would be held in Maidan Wardak, Parwan, Panjshir, Paktika, Ghor, Daikundi, Logar, Kapisa, Ghazni, Baghlan, and Bamyan provinces.

hz/ma

د