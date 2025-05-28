31 Million Seniors Lack Dental Coverage, According To NADP Foundation-Funded Paper

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Charm Economics Releases White Paper Revealing Dental Coverage Gap Among Older Americans

DALLAS, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new white paper from Charm Economics, a 2025 grant recipient of the National Association of Dental Plans (NADP) Foundation , reveals a critical gap in dental coverage among older Americans. The study estimates that approximately 31 million individuals aged 55 and older lack dental insurance , putting them at greater risk for oral health issues and related chronic health conditions.

Using the most reliable publicly available data, Charm Economics analyzed dental coverage among Americans aged 55 or more, finding:



39% of older adults have dental coverage through public programs

31% have private dental insurance 31% - roughly 31 million individuals - remain without any dental coverage



“Dental coverage is a key driver of access to oral healthcare, and this data reveals the urgency of addressing a gap that affects millions,” said NADP Foundation Chair Brad Peak of Sun Life U.S.“With an aging population, it's essential to explore sustainable solutions that expand both public and private dental benefits.”

The white paper examines the impact of dental insurance on access to care and reviews opportunities to expand both public and private coverage options to meet the needs of older adults.

“Charm Economics' analysis sheds light on a persistent challenge in oral healthcare. The NADP Foundation is proud to support work that not only quantifies the problem but also highlights practical paths forward. Expanding dental coverage for older Americans is critical to improving overall health and quality of life,” noted Foundation President and NADP Executive Director Mike Adelberg.

The Charm Economics White Paper was funded through a grant from the NADP Foundation, which awarded $99,000 in 2025 to organizations dedicated to improving dental benefits administration and expanding access to oral healthcare. The Foundation supports research, education, and innovation to advance the dental benefits industry and public health outcomes.

To learn more, download the full white paper on the NADP Foundation website and see the May edition of the NADP Dental Impressions blog .

About the NADP Foundation

The NADP Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organized in 1997. In 2023, the Foundation registered as a public charity in the state of Massachusetts. The NADP Foundation promotes the oral health of Americans through increased access to dental services.

About NADP

NADP is the largest non-profit trade association focused exclusively on the dental benefits industry. NADP members provide dental HMO, dental PPO, dental indemnity, and dental savings plan products to more than 200 million Americans with dental benefits. NADP members include the entire spectrum of dental carriers: companies that provide both medical and dental coverage, companies that provide only dental coverage, major national carriers, regional, and single state companies, as well as companies organized as non-profit plans.

CONTACT:

Michael Adelberg

NADP Foundation President

NADP Executive Director

(972) 457-1554

