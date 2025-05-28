Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The American Booksellers Association Releases 2024 Annual Report


2025-05-28 02:00:55
125th Anniversary Logo

the passion, purpose, and authenticity of independent bookstores matter more than ever.” - Allison Hill - CEOHARRISON, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The American Booksellers Association released its annual report highlighting annual achievements, membership growth and increased diversity. The new report reveals how Independent Booksellers have adapted in the last year and continue to illustrate that once again the Future Is Indie. Some key highlights include:

ABA membership grew by 18% and for the third consecutive year over 200 independent bookstores opened in the U.S.

The diversity of those stores directly reflects the diversity of readers and communities with 60 BIPOC-owned, 21 Black-owned, 55 pop-ups and 12 mobile stores

Wi2024 in Cincinnati was ABA's biggest Winter Institute in history with over 850 booksellers in attendance and over 1750 total attendees.

Ci2024 also broke records in New Orleans with nearly 750 attendees, including 379 booksellers and 161 first-time attendees.

ABA lobbied in support of the Credit Card Competition Act (CCCA) to end the Visa/Mastercard duopoly and spur price competition in swipe fees.

“In a world increasingly driven by billionaires and algorithms - and in an industry threatened by the politicization of books - the passion, purpose, and authenticity of independent bookstores matter more than ever.” -Allison Hill, ABA CEO

About ABA
ABA is a not-for-profit trade association supporting over 2,800 independent bookstores with almost 3,300 locations across the country.

