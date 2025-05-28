Bear River Associates Launches 'Beartracks Lite' For America's Small & Mighty Operations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) From the team trusted by Fortune 500s, a new platform made for the small & mighty, BearTracks Lite is here for America's SMBs.

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- May marks National Small Business Month, a time to celebrate the backbone of the American economy: small and medium businesses (SMBs). And this year, Bear River Associates , the company behind BearTracks, an industry leader in logistics and mailroom management for over 35 years is doing more than just celebrating. They're showing up.The company has announced the launch of BearTracks Lite: a brand-new offering tailor-made for SMBs who need powerful solutions without enterprise-level price tags. Built on the same robust foundation as BearTracks Pro, BearTracks Lite is a cost-competitive, end-to-end platform that brings clarity, control, and confidence to growing operations.“We've always served Fortune 500s,” said Swati Agarwal, CEO of BearTracks.“We started small and we know what it means to stretch every dollar and wear every hat. That's why we built BearTracks Lite for the businesses who hustle with heart.”Also echoing the sentiment, Francisco Ajuria, Operations Manager at CBRE, shared on LinkedIn:“We have not lost a single package in the last 5 years and BearTracks is helping my operations to this success. I am so glad I am able to use BearTracks.”His words reflect the kind of reliability BearTracks Pro has delivered to large enterprises and now, with BearTracks Lite, small operations businesses can expect the same peace of mind, purpose-built for their scale.Where BearTracks Pro supports large-scale operations with complex workflows, BearTracks Lite is designed for businesses who are scaling up without losing sleep. Whether it's shipping, receiving, digital mail, or inventory, BearTracks Lite offers streamlined features, affordable pricing, and onboarding that doesn't take a village.With decades of experience across mailroom automation, compliance, and logistics, BearTracks has seen firsthand what makes operations thrive, and where inefficiencies quietly steal time, trust, and resources. BearTracks Lite takes those insights and packages them for the real heroes of today's economy: small business operations.What Makes BearTracks Lite Different?✅ Cost-competitive pricing built for small budgets📦 All-in-one platform that scales with your business operations🔒 Secure, compliant, and cloud-based🧑‍💻 Easy onboarding and real human support🧭 Backed by 35+ years of expertiseWhether it's managing a small warehouse, a growing office, or hybrid logistics across locations, BearTracks Lite is designed to make things smoother, smarter, and simpler.Because BearTracks doesn't just build solutions. It builds with empathy.This May, as the country celebrates its SMBs, Bear River Associates is honoring them with more than applause, they're offering tools built with purpose, priced with care, and delivered with the kind of service only decades of experience can provide.From the BearTracks team to the teams that keep small operations running, thank you. Bear River Associates remains committed to serving those who serve everyone else.To learn more, visit: BearTracks Lite

