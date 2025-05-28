Caribbean Moonshine Distillery Announces Exciting Expansion Opportunity In Florida --Licensees Can Now Tap Into A Booming Craft Distillery Market
Following the remarkable success of the flagship Orlando location at the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets , Caribbean Moonshine is inviting spirited entrepreneurs to join the brand's explosive growth journey. With a lineup of six irresistible rum flavors, licensees can now tap into the exceptional value of the booming craft distillery market with minimal space requirements - as little as 1,000 square feet.
"Caribbean Moonshine is changing the game," says Co-Founder Steve Nichols . "We've crafted a bold new path for operators: serve, sell, and shine as a licensed Caribbean Moonshine micro-distillery."
What's on offer:
-
Access to a fast-growing, award-winning Craft Island Rum product at wholesale pricing through the purchase via transfer-in-bond.
Opportunity to sell cocktails and finished bottled products through your own licensed Caribbean Moonshine micro distillery.
Ability to sell on property or at local events for added customer engagement and commercial value.
Referral to an experienced Florida law firm for acquisition of your Craft Distillery License.
A network of like-minded entrepreneurs united by a Florida-made brand that allows 142 million vacationers to take home "The Taste of Vacation ®" -turning unforgettable trips into lasting memories.
Caribbean Moonshine is an award-winning craft island rum brand disrupting the traditional liquor landscape.
Licensees benefit from bonded warehouse access, inventory management, excise tax tracking and reporting ensuring they're always stocked with Caribbean Moonshine's core lineup-plus innovative new offerings debuting every year.
Co-Founder Mike Weber adds, "This isn't just about selling rum - it's about creating a lifestyle, a community, and a great business opportunity. We're looking for passionate individuals who want to have fun, make money, and build something truly special with us."
To learn more about becoming a Caribbean Moonshine licensee in Florida, watch this video and contact us at [email protected] .
