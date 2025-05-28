Texas-Based Tenderheart Health Outcomes Enters Into Distribution And Supply Agreement With Medline

Agreement combines TenderHeart's value-based care approach with Medline's products and solutions to elevate patient outcomes

NORTHFIELD Ill., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced it has entered into a distribution and supply agreement with TenderHeart Health Outcomes , a Texas-based provider dedicated to providing high-quality medical supplies and innovative patient-centric programs.

As part of the agreement, TenderHeart is using the Medline Home DirectTM Program to ship medical supplies directly to TenderHeart's patients' homes; these include enteral feeding, urology, ostomy and wound care supplies, breast pumps, pediatric mobility aids and a range of incontinence brands. The partnership will help facilitate TenderHeart's commitment to delivering innovative, clinically proven member-engagement and incontinence programs that improve patients' lives and broaden access to care.

"What stood out to me about Medline is the company's distribution capabilities and continuous investment in infrastructure and supply chain management," said Jason Wells, chief financial officer, TenderHeart. "As we continue to expand our footprint to meet the needs of more patients, we remain focused on helping lower the cost of servicing the patient and driving innovation into the supply chain to ultimately deliver personalized care and improve health outcomes. I believe Medline has a high level of capabilities and resources to help us achieve our goals."

Medline's ability to deliver next day to 95% of U.S. customers through its vast network of 45 distribution centers in the U.S. will help enhance consistent delivery of medical supplies to TenderHeart's patients. The company's two facilities in Katy, Texas, and Auburndale, Florida, are currently servicing TenderHeart's patients. As Medline continues to partner with home medical equipment providers, the company is investing in automation capabilities at its distribution facilities to help maintain the high level of service on patient-specific orders.

"TenderHeart's collaboration with Medline brings several benefits, particularly in enhancing the patient experience," said Josh Bonnewell, corporate accounts director, Medline Post-Acute Care. "By leveraging Medline's high-quality products and solutions and supply chain network, we are focusing on helping TenderHeart optimize their business and enhance patient care."

Learn how Medline works with HME providers to improve clinical, financial and operational outcomes

About Medline

Medline is the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care. Through its broad product portfolio, resilient supply chain and leading clinical solutions, Medline helps healthcare providers improve their clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, the company employs more than 43,000 people worldwide and operates in more than 100 countries and territories. To learn more about how Medline makes healthcare run better, visit .

About TenderHeart

TenderHeart is an innovative, value-based provider of disease management solutions to patients with incontinence and other health needs in partnership with Managed Care Organizations ("MCOs") and Medicare Advantage Plans. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, TenderHeart Health Outcomes ("TenderHeart" or the "Company") is an industry leader in providing high quality incontinence care management and coaching to patients via their individualized solutions. To learn more about how TenderHeart is positively changing healthcare, visit .

