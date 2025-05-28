OFL: Ontario Workers Call On Ford Government To Pass Heat Protection Legislation As Summer Approaches

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Ontario braces for another summer of extreme heat, workers and labour leaders are calling on the Ford government to take immediate action to protect workers from the deadly impacts of heat stress in the workplace.

On Thursday, May 29, the Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL), alongside Ontario NDP MPP Peter Tabuns and frontline workers, will hold a press conference at Queen's Park to demand immediate implementation of the Heat Stress Act, a Private Members' Bill that would establish enforceable heat protection standards for workers across Ontario.

The bill is co-sponsored by MPP Peter Tabuns (ONDP Critic for Climate Action), MPP Jamie West (ONDP Labour Critic), MPP Lise Vaugeois (ONDP Critic for WSIB and Injured Workers), and MPP Chandra Pasma (ONDP Education Critic).

The OFL launched the Heat Is On campaign in May 2024 to highlight the growing dangers of extreme heat in Ontario workplaces. Despite mounting evidence and widespread support from Ontarians, the Ford government has failed to act.



WHEN: Thursday, May 29, 2025 from 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Queen's Park – Media Studio

111 Wellesley St W, Toronto, ON M7A 1A2

SPEAKERS:



Laura Walton, President, Ontario Federation of Labour

Peter Tabuns, Ontario NDP MPP, Official Opposition Critic for Climate Action Domenic Maugeri, Toronto Civic Employees Union, CUPE 416



Also attending the press conference will be MPPs Vaugeois and Pasma, underscoring strong support from the Ontario NDP Caucus.

Media are strongly encouraged to attend. Interview opportunities will be available following the press conference.

