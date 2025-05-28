Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

OFL: Ontario Workers Call On Ford Government To Pass Heat Protection Legislation As Summer Approaches


2025-05-28 01:46:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Ontario braces for another summer of extreme heat, workers and labour leaders are calling on the Ford government to take immediate action to protect workers from the deadly impacts of heat stress in the workplace.

On Thursday, May 29, the Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL), alongside Ontario NDP MPP Peter Tabuns and frontline workers, will hold a press conference at Queen's Park to demand immediate implementation of the Heat Stress Act, a Private Members' Bill that would establish enforceable heat protection standards for workers across Ontario.

The bill is co-sponsored by MPP Peter Tabuns (ONDP Critic for Climate Action), MPP Jamie West (ONDP Labour Critic), MPP Lise Vaugeois (ONDP Critic for WSIB and Injured Workers), and MPP Chandra Pasma (ONDP Education Critic).

The OFL launched the Heat Is On campaign in May 2024 to highlight the growing dangers of extreme heat in Ontario workplaces. Despite mounting evidence and widespread support from Ontarians, the Ford government has failed to act.

WHEN: Thursday, May 29, 2025 from 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Queen's Park – Media Studio
111 Wellesley St W, Toronto, ON M7A 1A2

SPEAKERS:

  • Laura Walton, President, Ontario Federation of Labour
  • Peter Tabuns, Ontario NDP MPP, Official Opposition Critic for Climate Action
  • Domenic Maugeri, Toronto Civic Employees Union, CUPE 416

Also attending the press conference will be MPPs Vaugeois and Pasma, underscoring strong support from the Ontario NDP Caucus.

Media are strongly encouraged to attend. Interview opportunities will be available following the press conference.

Media Contact:

Jenny Sellathurai
Director of Communications
Ontario Federation of Labour
... | 416-894-3456

cj/COPE343


MENAFN28052025004107003653ID1109606839

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search