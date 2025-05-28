Celebrity Chef Ryan Rondeno Serves Up Star-Studded Flavor In New Cookbook: 'My Creole-Cali Kitchen' Hits Shelves July 8

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From private dinners with Hollywood's biggest names to the home kitchens of everyday food lovers, Chef Ryan Rondeno is ready to turn up the heat with the highly anticipated release of his debut cookbook, My Creole-Cali Kitchen: Louisiana Roots with California Flavors (Agate Publishing; July 8, 2025; $36).A personal chef to the stars, Chef Rondeno has cooked for an A-list roster including Ashton Kutcher, Will Smith, Ben Affleck, Tyrese, Mike Tyson, Stevie Wonder, and Lizzo. His signature style - a bold, inventive blend of his Creole heritage and California's fresh, vibrant approach to cooking - has captivated everyone from Oscar winners to red carpet royalty.“My Creole-Cali Kitchen is a love letter to my roots, my journey, and the people I've fed along the way,” says Rondeno.“This isn't just a cookbook - it's an invitation to explore flavor, creativity, and connection.”My Creole-Cali Kitchen features over 100 approachable yet elevated recipes that bring the magic of a five-star private dinner into your home. From Crawfish Enchiladas and Barbeque Shrimp and Grits to Creole Matzo Ball Soup and Yuzu & 7UP Pound Cake, each dish tells a story - with easy-to-follow steps, gorgeous photography, and expert tips from a chef whose food has appeared alongside culinary icons like Gordon Ramsay and Rachael Ray.Born in Metairie, Louisiana, Rondeno honed his culinary chops at Commander's Palace, Peristyle, and under the guidance of Emeril Lagasse before launching his L.A.-based personal chef empire. His fusion of Southern soul and West Coast innovation is now making waves in homes across America - and beyond.The cookbook is also a masterclass in technique and flavor building, including:Kitchen tool guides & ingredient sourcing tipsGlossary of Creole and culinary termsStep-by-step recipes for appetizers, mains, sides, desserts, and drinksRondeno's personal stories, inspirations, and professional secrets“I decided to write this book to mentor the next generation of home cooks and aspiring chefs,” says Rondeno.“Food is about more than eating - it's about identity, celebration, and love.”Praise from Industry and Cultural Icons:“Chef Ryan is the real deal. His flavors tell stories - and you taste every word.” -AVAILABLE JULY 8, 2025My Creole-Cali Kitchen: Louisiana Roots with California FlavorsWherever books are sold | ISBN: 978-1-57284-351-6 | $36Chef Ryan Rondeno is available for interviews, cooking demos, and media appearances.Follow Chef Rondeno on Instagram and Facebook :

