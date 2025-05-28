Coin Theaters And Bongo Crypto Partner To Launch Debit Card Program For Experiential Tokens

Coin Theaters Logo Crypto Token: $CRE8

Bongo Crypto Logo

Coin Theaters and Bongo Crypto partner to enable experiential tokens with Visa/Mastercard utility, unlocking real-world crypto spending and loyalty.

- Jason RindahlATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Coin Theaters has announced a strategic partnership with Bongo Crypto to bring real-world utility to its portfolio of experiential tokens.Created on the Coinbase Base Ethereum network, these tokens will be usable at any point-of-sale (POS) terminal that accepts Visa or Mastercard, enabling seamless crypto-to-fiat transactions backed by blockchain security.Through Bongo Crypto's infrastructure, token holders will be able to acquire Visa and Mastercard debit cards linked to their native tokens. This will allow real-time purchases at retail, entertainment, and hospitality locations using the tokens, while benefiting from the speed and simplicity of traditional payment systems, fused with the transparency and decentralization of Web3.Strategic Alliance Unlocks Turnkey Experiential Token EconomiesCoin Theaters' collaboration with Bongo Crypto also introduces an infrastructure capable of supporting turnkey experiential token economies.This enables businesses, brands, and creators to launch branded tokens embedded with real utility - powering commerce, loyalty programs, and direct engagement.Consumers using these branded tokens will receive immediate benefits at the point of sale, including built-in savings and“cash-back”-style rewards. The system is designed to increase token velocity, reinforce brand affinity, and enhance long-term value within the ecosystem through consistent real-world usage.“This partnership is about more than payments. It's about delivering the first truly integrated crypto-commerce ecosystem at scale,” said Jason Rindahl, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Coin Theaters, Inc.“By aligning with Bongo Crypto, we're enabling brands to launch tokens on the Coinbase Base Ethereum network that are instantly usable for commerce and embedded with loyalty logic. Consumers save. Brands grow affinity. The token economy gains real momentum through usage. We're not just imagining a crypto future - we're building it.”Cross-Industry Utility: From Entertainment to WellnessThe Coin Theaters experiential token network - including $CRE8, $Bunni, $WeeDE, $Sky, $CFDL, and $CanCash - spans multiple verticals such as entertainment, sports, luxury goods, cannabis, wellness, and lifesaving technology. These tokens will be integrated into the company's blockchain-native POS system to support fast, secure, and reward-based transactions.This framework reflects a larger shift toward decentralized, user-empowered economies.For brands and creators, it presents a streamlined way to tokenize commerce and loyalty. For users, it unlocks tangible discounts, exclusive access, and real-time financial benefits.“This partnership will allow for an unprecedented audience experience while building extreme brand loyalty for tokenized content creators,” said Jon Flatt, CEO of Bongo Crypto.“The combination of our technologies will truly usher in an unprecedented level of utility for crypto assets powered by Web3 and backed by real-world assets.”“A strategic partnership with Coin Theaters helps fulfill the use case that crypto users and businesses are looking for. That is to be able to spend crypto and accept crypto without having to overhaul their current method of spending and merchant receiving.” said Les Adkins, Co-Founder and COO of Bongo Crypto.“It will help bring the DeFi crypto community and the everyday consumer closer to creating a crypto based economy”.About Coin TheatersCoin Theaters, Inc. is a disruptive entertainment platform enabling creators and influencers to raise project funds via experiential tokens, distribute and stream content directly, and build tokenized brand economies. With proprietary transactional utility, it supports tokenized loyalty and commerce across digital and physical environments. In addition to it's own entertainment ecosystem, Coin Theaters is launching prominent and emerging brands with built in utility, powered by a crypto economy, and tokenizing real world assets.About Bongo CryptoBongo Crypto is a fintech platform specializing in real-time crypto-to-fiat conversions with Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP as well as native tokens. Its technology enables tokenized spending across global merchant networks that accept Visa and Mastercard, supporting brands with token issuance, loyalty integration, and decentralized POS solutions. Fulfilling Cryptocurrencies true purpose.

A Video Introduction to Coin Theaters Disruptive New Crypto Economy for Native Tokens

