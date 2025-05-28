NEW ALLIANCE TO CREATE PREMIER OPPORTUNITIES IN DISTRESSED CRYPTO ASSETS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This is a landmark moment for 117 Partners. We've built a proprietary know-how and network of the biggest crypto claimholders-spanning everything from early cases like Bitcoinica to obscure busted ICOs and today's headline dockets like FTX, Celsius, MtGox and 3AC. Our team's deep experience covers the full spectrum of deal complexities, whether it's structured deals, §351 exchanges, or shares-for-claims transactions," said Thomas Braziel, Managing Member at 117 Partners and a leading expert on Bitcoin claims. "By joining forces with Strive and ASST, and bringing our distinct advantages to this venture, we are poised to corner the distressed crypto space."

"117 Partners brings unmatched precision, access, and execution capabilities in the crypto claims space." - Matt Cole

Post thi

"Acquiring Bitcoin claims at a discount is one of the most obvious and innovative ways to accrue value to our common shareholders and increase Bitcoin per share through an alpha strategy," said Matt Cole, CEO of Strive. "117 Partners brings unmatched precision, access, and execution capabilities in the crypto claims space - making them the ideal partner to lead this effort alongside Strive."

117 Partners role will be pivotal in sourcing and evaluating these specialized assets, drawing upon its strategic insights and resources to support Strive's goal of enhancing its Bitcoin per share and outperforming Bitcoin over the long run.

About 117 Partners LLC -- 117 Partners LLC is at the forefront of the distressed digital asset market, offering specialized advisory services and proprietary solutions for complex cryptocurrency claims. Our dedicated team leverages deep industry knowledge, extensive networks, and a data-driven approach to unlock value and navigate the intricacies of crypto insolvencies and recoveries.

Contact:

117 Partners LLC

130 Canal St., #602, Pooler, GA 31322

(646) 650-5096



Thomas Braziel

[email protected]

(646) 650-5096

SOURCE 117 Partners