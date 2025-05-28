NEW ALLIANCE TO CREATE PREMIER OPPORTUNITIES IN DISTRESSED CRYPTO ASSETS
"117 Partners brings unmatched precision, access, and execution capabilities in the crypto claims space." - Matt ColePost thi
"Acquiring Bitcoin claims at a discount is one of the most obvious and innovative ways to accrue value to our common shareholders and increase Bitcoin per share through an alpha strategy," said Matt Cole, CEO of Strive. "117 Partners brings unmatched precision, access, and execution capabilities in the crypto claims space - making them the ideal partner to lead this effort alongside Strive."
117 Partners role will be pivotal in sourcing and evaluating these specialized assets, drawing upon its strategic insights and resources to support Strive's goal of enhancing its Bitcoin per share and outperforming Bitcoin over the long run.
About 117 Partners LLC -- 117 Partners LLC is at the forefront of the distressed digital asset market, offering specialized advisory services and proprietary solutions for complex cryptocurrency claims. Our dedicated team leverages deep industry knowledge, extensive networks, and a data-driven approach to unlock value and navigate the intricacies of crypto insolvencies and recoveries.
Contact:
117 Partners LLC
130 Canal St., #602, Pooler, GA 31322
(646) 650-5096
Thomas Braziel
[email protected]
(646) 650-5096
SOURCE 117 Partners
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment