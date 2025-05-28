CCM Latino Originators Recognized Among Nations Best On NAHREP Top 250 List

"Helping more Hispanic and Latino families achieve the dream of homeownership is not just a goal at CCM - it's a commitment we're proud to deliver on," said Ron Leonhardt, Founder and CEO of CCM. "Representation on this list is an honor, but what matters most is the real impact behind it. I'm proud of our team and ready to do even more in 2025."

NAHREP's Top 250 list honors mortgage professionals who are helping drive sustainable homeownership for Latino families, based on the number of closed mortgages during the 2024 calendar year.

In 2024, CCM helped nearly 14,000 Hispanic families purchase homes, funding a record $5 billion in home loan volume within those communities. CCM continues to invest in tools, resources and partnerships that provide authentic, focused support to Hispanic homebuyers - building borrower confidence and expanding access to homeownership.

The company is a national partner of NAHREP and actively participates in its annual homeownership and wealth building conference each year.

"These professionals represent the backbone of Latino homeownership growth in the U.S.," said NAHREP National President Oralia Herrera. "They have guided thousands of families through a tough housing market, proving that trust, market expertise, and deep community ties are the true drivers of success in this industry."

For more information about CrossCountry Mortgage, visit ccm .

About CrossCountry Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is the nation's number one distributed retail mortgage lender with more than 7,000 employees operating over 700 branches and servicing loans across all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Our company has been recognized ten times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions – ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs from FHA and programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers – and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ginnie Mae (NMLS #3029). Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win.