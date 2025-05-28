Mitch Gould Celebrates 40 Years Of Successful Selling Of Consumer Products Into Some Of The Most Sought-After Retail Accounts In The World

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Gould, a third-generation retail professional, attributes his success to his deep-rooted family heritage. Growing up in New York, he learned the ins and outs of the industry from his father and grandfather. "Retail is in my DNA," Gould stated. "It was only natural for me to pursue this path, one forged by my grandfather and father before me."

Over the past several decades, Gould has worked with legendary figures like Steven Seagal and Hulk Hogan, launching groundbreaking products like Lightning Bolt Energy Drink and Hogan Energy. He also collaborated with icons Ronnie Coleman, Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky, successfully promoting their nutritional supplement brands nationwide.

In 2005, Gould played a pivotal role in the early expansion of Amazon's health and wellness division. He introduced more than 150 major sports and wellness brands to the retail juggernaut's platform, marking a transformative moment in the company's journey.

Founded on this momentum, NPI has become a trusted partner for both domestic and international health and wellness companies seeking to enter the U.S. market. Through his innovative "Evolution of Distribution" platform, Gould provides a seamless, one-stop hub for manufacturers, simplifying processes such as FDA compliance, retail buyer negotiations, and promotional strategy.

"We built NPI to be the ultimate partner for companies wanting to break into the American market," Gould explains. "Our one-of-a-kind model allows us to handle every aspect of the launch, from logistics to marketing, enabling brands to make a successful debut."

Through NPI, Gould has introduced American consumers to renowned brands like Scitec Nutrition (propelled nationally and sold in retailers such as Vitamin Shoppe) and Native Remedies (which has garnered millions of dollars in sales).

"Working with NPI was instrumental for our expansion," said a Scitec Nutrition executive. George Luntz, co-founder of Native Remedies, echoed this sentiment, crediting NPI's expertise for their brand's rapid success.

As he reflects on a career filled with landmark achievements, Gould remains focused on the future. "We're constantly seeking the most innovative health and wellness products to introduce to U.S. consumers," he says. "With our strides, I'm excited to see what the next chapter holds for NPI and our partners."

MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds including Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky. .

