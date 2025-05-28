Next-Gen Wellness Stack Combines Precision Science And Ancient Herbal Wisdom, From Visionary Founders Of FK+

MENAFN - PR Newswire) FK+ meets increasing consumer demand for plant-based solutions for the most common concerns: stress management, mental and physical performance, and quality rest.

"FK+ represents the evolution of plant medicine-combining ancient herbal wisdom with modern scientific validation to create formulations that help people function at their best," explains FK+ co-founder and COO Kevin Haslebacher, who previously served as Chief Operations Officer at one of the nation's best-known herbal tea brands. Haslebacher is enthusiastic about bringing his experience in the realm of botanical wellness to the growing legal hemp industry: "The entourage effect across botanicals and cannabinoids is the next frontier in the functional wellness revolution," he says.

Developed by a multidisciplinary team of plant scientists, certified herbalists, and doctorate-level cannabis experts, FK+ delivers innovative formulations with intentional neurochemical design for ready absorption and bioavailability. Unlike similar products on the market that promise quick fixes for general mood dysfunction with simple ingredients at ineffective doses, FK+ has created powerful precision stacks utilizing full-spectrum cannabinoids (like CBD, CBG, and THC-V) that act synergistically with smart herbs and functional mushrooms to modulate neurotransmitter systems, enhance cognitive function, and support multiple systems in the body.

While FK+ products all promise immediate and predictable results, the formulations are designed to become an integral part of consumers' health habit stack, with regulating adaptogens and brain-boosting nootropics that provide maximum impact with daily use over two or more weeks.

FK+ formulations also answer the desire of modern cannabis enthusiasts who are evolving beyond recreational use and turning to purposefully dosed cannabinoids to enhance their daily functions. Each formula has been tested in group trials to ensure elevated experiences without a crushing high.

"FK+ meets the demands of health and wellness enthusiasts who aren't just chasing highs but rather higher functioning, plant-powered optimization ," says co-founder Flavia Cassani. "FK+ is about helping people tune in, not check out, so they can experience higher productivity, better concentration, more restorative downtime, and deeper connectivity to the people and activities that bring them joy." The FK+ product collection features four distinct formulations available as premium sungrown pre-rolls and fast-acting gummies:



FOCUS+: Enhances concentration and mental clarity. Think of this as your workday executive assistant or a centering aid for your next yoga class, while nootropics continue to boost your brain power over time. (Low Potency)

Gummies : Flavor: Passionfruit Guava | THC + CBC + THCv + CBG | Lion's Mane + Ginkgo Biloba + Yerba Mate + Rosemary

Pre-roll: THC + CBG + CBD | Terpenes: Limonene + Pinene



ENERGY+: Boosts sustainable vitality and motivation. Tackle the mountain or head out for an epic ride with a healthy supply of jitter-free energy. Maca and cordyceps support hormone balance and physical endurance. (High Potency)

Gummies : Flavor: Pineapple Ginger | THC + THCv + CBG | Cordyceps + Green Tea + Maca Root + Yerba Mate

Pre-Roll : THC + CBG + THCv | Terpenes: Terpinolene + Limonene



RELAX+: Promotes mental and physical ease plus emotional balance. Jumpstart vacation vibes or take a massage to the next level with cortisol balancing and immune supportive adaptogens plus anxiety-reducing cannabinoids. (Medium Potency)

Gummies : Flavor: Lemon Lavender | THC + CBD + CBG | Reishi + Ashwagandha + Lavender

Pre-Roll : THC + CBD + CBN | Terpene: β-Caryophyllene + Limonene

SLEEP+: Quickly induces deep, restorative rest. Get your best night's sleep as herbals enhance GABA activity and turkey tail mushrooms support long-term immune recovery. (High Potency)

Gummies : Flavor: Blackberry Açai | THC + CBD + CBN | Turkey Tail + Valerian Root + Passionflower

Pre-Roll : THC + CBN | Terpene: β-Myrcene + Linalool

Sustainability also remains central to the FK+ mission. The company sources 100% sun-grown, sustainable cannabis from family farms, dramatically reducing environmental impact compared to industrial cultivation methods.

"Indoor cannabis cultivation is among the most energy-intensive agricultural practices today, on par with modern data centers," notes co-founder Michael Steinmetz. "With the advent of hemp-derived THC, we finally have the opportunity to share superior sungrown cannabis far and wide, doing better for both people and the planet."

FK+ products are now available nationwide through the company's website, fkplus . Distribution through conventional retail and online delivery platforms is forthcoming.

About FK+

Welcome to the era of elevated wellness products for higher function and flow. FK+ (Functional Kannabis+) unites the celebrated cannabis pioneers of Flow Kana with wellness industry veterans to create next-generation plant formulations that fortify the mind, nurture the spirit, and optimize physical function through synergistic blends of cannabinoids, adaptogens, and nootropics. Our mission is to harness the power of science and Mother Nature's wisdom to enrich our everyday experiences and promote holistic wellbeing for a vibrant healthspan. At FK+, we aren't just chasing highs (although our products are buzzworthy!), we're designing plant-powered optimization for a higher functioning you.

All FK+ products feature sustainably grown ingredients, are rigorously tested for purity and potency by ISO-certified labs, and responsibly manufactured in cGMP-certified facilities. Our cannabis products are fully legal under the 2018 Federal Farm Bill. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Chloe Hennen | [email protected] | 415.568.7391

View videos on YouTube . Find photos and more in our Media Kit .

SOURCE FK+