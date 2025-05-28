Kommunitas Sets New Milestone With $34.87M Raised, Pioneers Safer Token Launch Alternatives

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kommunitas, a leading decentralized crowdfunding ecosystem, proudly announces a major achievement in its journey: successfully raising $34.87 million through 236 launched projects with participation from 12,684 unique wallets as part of its flagship IKO (Initial Kommunity Offering) program. This milestone reaffirms Kommunitas' reputation as a powerful launchpad for early-stage crypto ventures and an inclusive platform empowering global communities.









Redefining Fair Launch: Kommunitas Gears Up to Rival Pump.fun

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kommunitas is preparing to disrupt the DeFi launchpad landscape with its upcoming fair launch platform, a robust and transparent alternative aimed at challenging the dominance of With a target of capturing 5% of its rival's market share, the new Kommunitas Fairlaunch platform addresses critical flaws in current models-such as rug pulls, bot manipulation, and a lack of transparency-by introducing investor-centric safeguards and decentralized participation mechanisms.

Key innovations include a refundable mechanism that returns investor funds if a token fails to reach its pool target within seven days, and anti-whale measures that cap wallet purchases at 1% of the total supply to ensure fairness. KYC-enabled livestreams will foster real-time, accountable engagement between project founders and the community, while a revenue-sharing model rewards KOM stakers with a portion of fees and token supply from successful launches. Together, these features set a new standard for secure, fair, and community-driven token launches in the Web3 space.

“Our community has propelled us to raise $34.87 million and launch 236 projects, and we're just getting started,” said Robby Jeo, CEO of Kommunitas.“KOM Fairlaunch is our answer to the demand for safer, fairer token launches. Unlike platforms like we prioritize security, fairness, and community rewards-setting a new standard for the industry.”

Empowering the Community with Launchvote: A Zero-Fee Launch Revolution









To further strengthen its commitment to decentralization and community empowerment,

Kommunitas has introduced Launchvote-a monthly, zero-fee initiative that gives KOM holders the power to decide which projects get to launch on the platform for free. With the Launch Vote, projects can compete for community votes, and the most-voted project will be able to launch on Kommunitas without paying any platform fees. This zero-cost launch incentive will encourage projects to mobilize their communities, bringing more engagement and organic growth to the Kommunitas ecosystem. From the 15th to 20th of each month, users who stake at least 3,000 KOM receive KOMV tokens, enabling them to vote for the most promising projects vying for a cost-free launch slot.

This democratic approach promotes full community governance, eliminates platform fees for winning projects, and fuels deeper engagement across the ecosystem. By incentivizing projects to activate and rally their communities for votes, Launchvote not only increases participation but also fosters organic growth and transparency. It stands as a testament to Kommunitas' mission of building a more inclusive and sustainable Web3 launchpad.

About Kommunitas:

Kommunitas is a decentralized and tier-less crowdfunding ecosystem enabling startups and blockchain projects to launch and grow through fair, transparent, and community-governed mechanisms. With innovative programs like IKO, Fairlaunch, and Launchvote, Kommunitas is redefining what it means to build in Web3-openly, collaboratively, and securely.

