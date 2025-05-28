Rillet Raises $25M Series A From Sequoia Capital To Bring AI To Mid-Market Accounting

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Today, many accounting teams are reliant on legacy ERP systems and tools from the 90s, preventing them from fully adopting AI. Products like NetSuite are slow, outdated, highly manual and often bloated and complex from extensive customization. Full utilization of AI requires a single source of truth with clean, accurate data.

Rillet has rebuilt the general ledger to redefine the ERP for the AI age. The platform integrates directly with best-in-class tools, including Salesforce, Stripe, Ramp, Brex and Rippling. Rillet AI agents then automate key accounting workflows from accruals to reconciliation to board reporting and more.

"We're a team of accountants building for accountants. This means everything from the reports to the workflows is tailor-built for the challenges CFOs and controllers deal with on a daily basis," said Rillet CEO and founder, Nicolas Kopp.

Rillet empowers customers to close their books in hours rather than weeks, providing fully reconciled financial data in real time to enable faster and better decision making. Leaders no longer need to wait weeks after the month ends to see how the business is performing. This means that leaner, more efficient accounting teams can then focus on higher leverage, more strategic work.

"ERP is one of the largest software categories, yet it has remained virtually untouched for the last decade because reimagining the financial backbone of a business is incredibly complex," said Julien Bek, the Sequoia partner who led the firm's partnership with Rillet. "Nicolas has brought together a world-class team to tackle this challenge, combining deep domain expertise with AI-native technology to rebuild the foundation of the CFO suite."

Sequoia, which is known for partnering with category-defining fintechs like Stripe, Block, and more, has several ex-CFO investing partners. Roelof Botha, managing partner at Sequoia and prior CFO of PayPal added:

"Rillet has rethought the general ledger to automate accounting with real-time integrations and AI-driven workflows, allowing finance teams to work smarter and businesses to scale faster. This modern approach helps CFOs capture the full value of AI, and, ultimately, positions Rillet as the system of record for the next generation of finance teams."

Since launching in 2024, Rillet has seen incredible traction with revenue growing 5x year-on-year and the platform processing billions in transactions. Nearly 200 customers including fast-growing companies like Windsurf, Decagon and Postscript have implemented Rillet to transform their accounting processes.

Windsurf, one of the fastest growing AI companies, runs all their accounting on Rillet: "Rillet feels like it was tailor built for Windsurf and our complex accounting needs. We have a unique blend of products and revenue models and are growing at lightning speed; Rillet handles all of it effortlessly," said Windsurf VP of Finance, Adam Strouss.

This new funding and support from Sequoia will allow Rillet to further accelerate the development and deployment of AI within the platform and enable them to further build out the go-to-market and customer support functions.

SOURCE Rillet