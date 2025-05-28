Incap Group Congratulates Tufton Capital Management On Its Acquisition By Mercer Global Advisors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Established in 1995, Tufton Capital Management is a leading independent wealth advisory firm headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland. Tufton provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning services to high net worth individuals, families, and institutions, with approximately $800 million in assets under management as of the transaction date.

When asked about their partnership with Mercer, Chad Meyer, President of Tufton Capital Management, stated: "Partnering with Mercer represents an exciting next chapter for Tufton. From the beginning, it was clear that Mercer shares our core values-putting clients first, fostering a strong internal culture, and delivering outstanding financial advice. We're confident that this partnership will allow us to expand our capabilities and resources while continuing to serve our clients with the same level of dedication they've come to expect."

Chad added: "We are incredibly grateful to InCap Group for their expert guidance throughout this process. Their deep knowledge of the wealth management space, steady counsel, and strong commitment to our goals made them the ideal advisor. We couldn't be more pleased with the outcome and appreciate their role in helping us find a partner that is the right fit for our clients and our team."

Commenting on Tufton Capital Management, Jim Tennies, President of InCap Group, said: "Chad and his team have built a highly respected firm with deep relationships in the Mid-Atlantic. We're thrilled to see them join forces with a world-class partner like Mercer."

This transaction represents InCap Group's second closed deal this quarter, following its representation of a Southern California-based wealth management firm with approximately $750 million in AUM.

About InCap Group, Inc.

Founded in 2006, InCap Group, Inc. is a leading boutique investment bank focused on M&A in the financial services industry. We have strong expertise in the asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage and related industries. From our offices in New York, Philadelphia and Baltimore, we provide top-notch strategic advice to clients at the different inflection points of their life cycle, including M&A advice, divestitures, spinoffs, capital raises, succession plans, recapitalizations, valuations, and other strategic consulting services.

Our team is comprised of investment banking professionals with decades of experience in the industry, and who have successfully completed transactions ranging in size from a few million to several hundred million dollars. We pride ourselves in offering a consultative approach that fosters long-term relationships rather than short- term results. We are single-minded in placing our clients' best interest first while providing exceptional, unconflicted advice and creating successful, long-lasting relationships.

SOURCE Incap Group