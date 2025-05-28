Inmorphis Recognized As Rising Star For Innovation In Servicenow Ecosystem By ISG
A key differentiator for inMorphis is its proprietary GenAI Universe , which features a suite of AI-powered frameworks like GenAI Accelerator , Agentic AI , Genie , Now LLM , and Now Skill . These tools integrate seamlessly with ServiceNow, empowering enterprises to automate workflows, drive intelligent decision-making, and scale innovation rapidly.
"inMorphis uses ServiceNow Build platforms to create domain-specific GenAI use cases for industries such as BFSI, telecom, and healthcare, addressing their unique challenges with precision."
-Tapati Bandopadhyay, Lead Author, ISG Provider Lens 2025 – ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners research
Operational Excellence and Customer Focus
inMorphis is a leader in Reliability, Compliance, Customer, and Asset Management (RCA) regarding workflow operations. Its transformation methodology-powered by the ACE (Acceleration-Configuration-Experience) framework-ensures right-first-time implementations and measurable business outcomes. Its value realization framework has enabled clients to optimize their ServiceNow investments, with one U.S.-based investment firm achieving a 35% increase in CMDB coverage, a 40% growth in platform utilization, and an 80% increase in portal adoption in just eight weeks.
Strategic Collaborations to Boost CX and Quality
To elevate customer experience and service quality, inMorphis has forged strategic partnerships. With NEURON7 , it applies GenAI for auto-diagnostics and remediation. Collaborating with AutomatePRO , it advances Quality as a Service (QaaS), accelerating delivery while maintaining high standards. Through a tie-up with Confluent , inMorphis is helping clients unify data and workflow streams for intelligent operations.
GRC Expertise and Forward-Thinking Approach
A trusted name in Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC), inMorphis leverages AI and machine learning within ServiceNow to provide predictive insights, enhance anomaly detection, and proactively reduce compliance risks.
Future-Focused Strategy
inMorphis plans to integrate GenAI into the Integrated Risk Management (IRM) module for BFSI clients, roll out low-code apps for telecom and CMDB , and align closely with ServiceNow's innovation roadmap. These developments underscore its commitment to delivering scalable, future-ready solutions with accelerated return on investment (ROI).
About inMorphis
Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Singapore, inMorphis is a ServiceNow-invested partner with a global presence across the U.S., UK, India, and ASEAN. Its expertise spans ITSM, ITOM, GRC, AIOps, SecOps, and workflow automation, enabling clients to unlock enterprise agility and business value at scale.
