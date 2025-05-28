Nexustek Named To CRN Solution Provider 500 List For 2025

NexusTek's inclusion on the CRN Solution Provider 500 list for the seventh consecutive year highlights its continued role as a strategic technology partner for midmarket and enterprise organizations navigating rapid change. With a focus on unifying cloud, cybersecurity, AI readiness, and compliance support, NexusTek helps companies modernize infrastructure, strengthen resilience, and optimize performance while streamlining operations. This recognition reflects the company's deep customer alignment, consultative approach, and ability to translate complex IT demands into real-world business outcomes. With a 98 percent customer satisfaction rate and 24/7 U.S.-based support, NexusTek delivers the responsiveness and service businesses rely on. NexusTek Cloud offers a seamless path to modernization, with a 100 percent success rate for migrations and the performance organizations need to scale with confidence.

"It's an honor to be named to CRN's prestigious Solution Provider 500," said Hamilton Yu, Chief Executive Officer at NexusTek. "Earning this recognition for the seventh year in a row is a direct reflection of our team's consistent dedication to solving real challenges for our customers. Whether it's designing architecture, shaping cloud strategies, or ensuring operational continuity, we're committed to being the partner businesses can trust as they grow and adapt."

"The Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the technology integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and IT consulting firms who bring in the most revenue by leading the way in business and service innovation," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "Recognition is reserved for companies demonstrating an unwavering commitment to business agility and sustained growth through rapidly changing industry needs and technology advancements. Congratulations go to each company for earning a well-deserved spot on the Solution Provider 500."

The full Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at , beginning May 27 and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About NexusTek

Trusted by thousands of businesses, NexusTek specializes in providing IT services that include hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, data and AI, managed IT services, and IT consulting. Our comprehensive offerings provide tailored solutions that drive performance, enhance security, and foster growth. We leverage the latest technology and strategic partnerships to deliver proactive, innovative solutions that address your business challenges and support your long-term success. For more information, visit nexustek

About The Channel Company:

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco .

