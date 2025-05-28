Refresh Your Beauty Routine This Summer At Kroger

To kick off the summer season, implement a new beauty routine that can be found conveniently in the beauty aisles at Kroger. Leave dry skin in the winter and prepare for a season of radiant, luminous skin. From head to toe, try this routine this summer:

Start with a Cleanser

In the summer, look for cleansers that battle the extra sweat and oil. Try COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser or Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser .

Swap this for that: For customers who love a versatile foaming facial cleanser can try Kroger® Foaming Face Wash With Ceramides + Hyaluronic Acid .

Use a Light Moisturizer

In the summer months, opt for a lightweight moisturizer that absorbs easily and will not feel too heavy or greasy on the skin. Look for lightweight lotions, gels or water-based formulas such as Vanicream Daily Facial Moisturizer or MCoBeauty Hydrate Intense Moisture Boost Moisturizer .

Customers are raving about: Kroger® Hydrating Facial Moisture Water Gel is a must try for fans of brand name water gels.

Protect with Sunscreen

After cleansing and moisturizing, it is time to protect your skin barrier with a reliable sunscreen.

Dupe Alert : Try Kroger® Gimme Some Glow Sunscreen Lotion SPF 40 . Ideal for daily use, this sunscreen illuminates skin with niacinamide and it's both water and sweat resistant for around 80 minutes.

Prep the Look

Before foundation, set the look with e.l.f. Power Grip Primer , an unsung hero in the routine to keep the look lasting all day. The gel-based formula grips to the skin and acts as a magnet for any products applied after it. Although the formula is sticky upon application, it dries down in under a minute and doesn't leave any tacky residue behind.

Brighten Up with Color

After creating a glowy base, introduce some color into the routine with MCoBeauty's Cheek & Lip Tint. This double duty tint blurs the line between a dewy gloss and stain formula, making it an essential multi-tasking product to boost complexion.

Available exclusively at Kroger : Achieve the sun kissed summer look with Australia clean beauty brand, Nude by Nature . Offering customers a wide selection of bronzers and more, including radiant loose power foundation, moisture infusion lip gloss and absolute volumizing mascara.

Finish the base with Maybelline Super Stay Teddy Tint Lipstick , a soft lip tint that lasts up to 12 hours. Wear it sheer, blurred, bold or even on cheeks.

Final Touch: Make the Eyes Pop

Prep your lashes for mascara that really pops with Pretty SavvyTM Comfort Grip Eyelash Curler and L'Oreal Paris Paradise Big Deal Mascara . Perfect to withstand the summer heat all day long.

To lock in the moisture, try the viral internet favorite-EOS Shea BetterTM Vanilla Cashmere Body Lotion . The vanilla cashmere captures the warmth of whipped vanilla, the softness of musk and the coziness of the caramel for a rich, luxurious fragrance and quickly absorbs for 24-hour hydration.

Dupe Alert : Level up the body fragrance step with a Sol de Janeiro® dupe at Kroger. Try MCoBeauty® Fragrance Mist Hair and Body Sprays , available in four different scents, these sprays are light, enticing and perfect for a quick refresh.

While the summer skincare routine is keeping things fresh, protecting the skin should always be a top priority. Compare Kroger's customer favorite sunscreen products to top skincare brands to get luxe for less:



Kroger® Sunscreen Spray SPF 30

Kroger® Gimme Some Glow Sunscreen Oil Spray SPF 50

Kroger® Facial Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Morning Moisturizer Kroger® Refreshing Setting Mist Sunscreen SPF 40

Shopping at Kroger, customers will see lower prices on more than 1,000 items across the store in addition to everyday low prices and more than $600 in digital coupons available each week. With Kroger's Fresh & Quality Guarantees, customers never have to compromise high-quality for low prices.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human SpiritTM. We are, across our family of companies more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an e-commerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.