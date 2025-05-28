HPC Innovator Taps Aion Silicon For $12M RISC-V Accelerator Program
End-to-End ASIC Partnership to Accelerate Global Supercomputing Market with Open-Standard, Energy-Efficient Silicon
READING, United Kingdom, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aion Silicon (formerly Sondrel), a leading ASIC and SoC architecture partner, today announced it has secured a $12 million engagement to provide comprehensive design services for a confidential customer developing next-generation RISC-V–based accelerators for high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI).
The multi-year program leverages Aion Silicon's two decades of SoC expertise to help the customer introduce disruptive, energy-efficient processors that target the most compute-intensive workloads in data centers and scientific research worldwide.
Under the agreement, Aion Silicon will deliver the full spectrum of design work-from RTL architecture and verification through Design for Test, physical implementation, and tape-out-on a bleeding edge node RISC-V platform.
"The global HPC race demands accelerators that deliver extreme performance per watt," said Oliver Jones, CEO of Aion Silicon. "This project shows how our team can turn bold RISC-V architectures into manufacturable silicon that challenges the dominance of proprietary solutions."
Engagement Details
-
End-to-end expertise - Complete RTL architecture, verification, Design for Test, physical implementation, and tape-out on a bleeding edge node RISC-V platform
On-site collaboration - A dedicated team of Aion Silicon engineers willwork alongside the customer's team to accelerate knowledge transfer and project velocity
Standards-based innovation - Open instruction-set architecture and vector extensions eliminate proprietary lock-in and speed customization for AI and HPC workloads
Market impact - Accelerators are expected to deliver industry-leading efficiency, challenging the dominance of legacy architectures in data-center and scientific computing
Engineering work is under way, with additional hires planned through 2025 as the design moves toward tape-out and initial silicon.
About Aion Silicon
Aion Silicon is a trusted partner in high-performance semiconductor design, specializing in advanced System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions-including tailored ASICs-for AI, automotive, HPC, 5G, networking, and other applications. Its full-service, high-touch engineering model with consultative project leadership guides customers from SoC architecture and IP selection through design, foundry tapeout, and volume production. With over 20 years of experience in SoC architecture, front-end and back-end services, Aion Silicon reduces technical and economic risk for customers, accelerating time-to-market, while optimizing for commercial success. As a foundry-neutral and IP-agnostic partner with hundreds of successful tapeouts, Aion Silicon leverages a world-class ecosystem to deliver tailored solutions that meet each customer's unique needs. To learn more, visit .
All registered trademarks and product identifiers belong to their respective corporate entities. Any other trademarks or product names referenced here are also owned exclusively by their relevant companies.
Media Contact:
Gary Bird
Aion Silicon
+1.831.888.9011
[email protected]
SOURCE Aion SiliconWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment