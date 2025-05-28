Gordon Schanzlin New Vision Institute First In Region To Offer Groundbreaking Alcon Sitemap Technology For Personalized Vision Correction

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Diego, CA, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Schanzlin New Vision Institute (GSNVI) , a leading provider of advanced eye care in Southern California, is proud to announce it will soon offer Alcon's revolutionarydiagnostic platform, a major advancement in personalized refractive surgery. GSNVI will be the only practice in the region with access to this next-generation technology in 2025, giving patients an exclusive opportunity to experience a new era in vision correction.

Developed by Alcon, the Sitemap system is designed specifically for patients with myopic astigmatism who are candidates for refractive procedures such as LASIK. Unlike traditional diagnostic tools, Sitemap builds a 3D model of each patient's unique eye anatomy , generating a customized laser shot pattern that is translated directly into a treatment plan-without manual input. This automated integration helps eliminate the possibility of transcription error, making the process safer, more sophisticated, and more precise .

Dr. Michael Gordon, one of GSNVI's founding surgeons, played a direct role in the Sitemap clinical trials.“This technology takes personalization to the next level,” said Dr. Gordon.“Sitemap creates what I like to call an Eye-vitar-a digital fingerprint of your eye. The level of detail and customization allows us to design a vision correction plan that's tailored with extraordinary accuracy.”

Patients at GSNVI will begin benefiting from Sitemap as early as June 2025 , while competing practices will not have access to the platform until 2026. As a result, GSNVI remains at the forefront of innovation in refractive surgery and continues to attract patients seeking the most advanced solutions for vision correction.

With multiple refractive options available-including LASIK , PRK , and EVO ICLTM -the team at GSNVI believes the best procedure is always the one that's right for the individual. By incorporating Sitemap into the diagnostic process, the practice can now offer even greater personalization when determining each patient's ideal path to clear vision.





To learn more about Sitemap technology or schedule a consultation, visit or call (858) 455-6800.





CONTACT: Nancy Pursch - ... Center Manager Gordon Schanzlin New Vision Institute 4130 La Jolla Village Drive, Ste 300 La Jolla, CA 92037 858-455-6800