Heilind Electronics Receives Distributor Awards At 2025 EDS Leadership Summit
The following supplier awards were presented to Heilind for its 2024 performance:
- 2024 Distributor of the Year – Hirose Electric Americas 2024 Distributor of the Year – WAGO USA 2024 Distributor Partner of the Year – Neutrik 2024 Distributor Top Growth Award – Neutrik 2024 Distinguished Service Award – OTTO Engineering 2024 Ambassador Distributor – Crouzet 2025“Excellence in Design” Award – EDAC Group (EDAC, NorComp, Northern Technologies)
These awards affirm Heilind's position as a trusted partner in the electronics distribution ecosystem, reflecting its dedication to customer service, supplier partnerships, and collaborative success.
“Our team is honored to receive these recognitions from our supplier partners,” said Robert Clapp, President and CEO of Heilind Electronics.“These awards are a direct reflection of our people, our customer-first mindset, and the strong relationships we've built with suppliers over the past 50 years. As we continue to grow and adapt to the ever-changing industry, we remain focused on delivering the highest levels of service and support."
Read the full press release on Heilind.com.
To learn more about Heilind's supplier partnerships and product offerings, visit
About Heilind Electronics
Heilind Electronics, Inc. ( ) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.
Media Contact:
David P. Warren
972-489-4752
...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment