NCW Chairperson Calls For Celebration Of Daughters' First Period

(( MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) In a pioneering effort to bring menstrual and reproductive health to the forefront for women in uniformed forces, the SHEWings Foundation, in partnership with the Himveer Wives' Welfare Association (HWWA), ITBP, organised a comprehensive awareness seminar at the 22 Battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Tigri Camp.

The event, held on Menstrual Hygiene Day, was titled 'Menstrual and Reproductive Health for Women in Forward Deployment'.

The seminar aimed to empower women personnel of the ITBP with accurate information, medical access, and nutritional awareness related to menstrual and reproductive health, particularly in extreme deployment environments. Expert panel discussions and the distribution of menstrual hygiene kits formed a key part of the programme.

Vijaya K. Rahatkar, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, addressing the gathering, emphasised the importance of supporting young girls and women in managing menstruation with dignity and respect. Recalling her personal experience, she said,

“When I got my first period, I was scared, and I shared this with my grandmother. Surprisingly, I thought she would scold me, but she happily said, 'aree jashan manao! iska to period aaya hai.' I come from a village in Maharashtra. My grandmother was not that educated, but still, she celebrated and made the environment easy for me. I would like to appeal to everyone: when your daughter has her first period, speak to her, celebrate with her, within the family, in a very graceful manner.”

The National Commission for Women appreciates and supports initiatives like these that empower women and create safe, inclusive spaces for dialogue around menstrual and reproductive health. This aligns with the Government of India's vision, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, to promote women-led development and inclusive public health.

The NCW reiterates its commitment to ensuring the well-being of all women, including those serving in our defence forces.