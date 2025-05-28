Four Frost Law Attorneys Named To What's Up? Magazine's Rising Stars List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frost Law's founder and managing partner, Glen Frost, continues to shape the next generation of legal talent in the Chesapeake Bay region

Washington, DC, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four attorneys from Frost Law have been named to the 2025 Up & Coming Lawyers/Rising Stars list by What's Up? Magazine , a regional publication that highlights outstanding attorneys under 40 who are shaping the future of the legal profession in the Chesapeake Bay region. The award recognizes legal professionals who demonstrate leadership, dedication to clients, and a strong record of success across their practice areas.

This year's Frost Law honorees include Alla Cates , Uriel Stern , Robert Braland , and Zoha Sohail . Cates and Stern were recognized in the Tax Law category, while Braland and Sohail were honored in the Trust & Estate/Wills & Probate Law category. These attorneys were selected for their significant contributions to client success and their growing influence in the legal field.

The Up & Coming Lawyers/Rising Stars honor is presented annually by What's Up? Magazine, which covers Maryland's Eastern Shore and Annapolis communities. Nominees are evaluated based on peer recommendations, professional achievements, ethical standards, and community involvement. The final selection highlights those who are not only excelling in their legal practices but are also making a measurable impact on the profession and the communities they serve.

“This award is a testament to the caliber of talent we cultivate at Frost Law,” said Glen Frost , Managing Partner at Frost Law.“We are proud to see our team members recognized for their leadership, their work ethic, and the results they deliver for clients every day. Our clients expect the best, and this recognition confirms that our team is delivering on that promise.”

Glen Frost, an attorney, certified public accountant, and Certified Financial PlannerTM, founded Frost Law with a vision to create a multidisciplinary firm skilled in resolving complex legal, tax, business, and financial issues. The firm serves individuals and businesses in areas including tax controversy, business transactions and litigation, estate and asset protection planning, and bankruptcy.

For more information, visit askfrost.co .

ABOUT Frost Law

We are headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland but have additional office locations in New York, Pennsylvania, the District of Columbia, Virginia, and Florida. Frost Law is the home of accomplished attorneys, certified public accountants and financial planners, and other legal, accounting, and financial professionals. Our core practice areas include civil and criminal tax controversy; tax planning for individuals and businesses; transactions involving business and general counsel services; commercial and probate litigation; estate and trust law, including planning and administration; and professional grievance investigations. We serve clients throughout the country and abroad, offering virtual services for clients who prefer to meet remotely. As cases do differ, past performance does not guarantee future results.

