Aria Care Partners Names New Podiatry Chief Medical Officer

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aria Care Partners has named Scott Giaimo, M.S., D.P.M., ABLES to the position of Chief Medical Officer of Podiatry. In this role, Dr. Giaimo will oversee delivery and expansion of the company's onsite podiatry services for skilled nursing facilities (SNF).

Dr. Giaimo earned both a master's degree in biomedical sciences and a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from Barry University summa cum laude. He completed his residency at Botsford General Hospital in Michigan (now Corewell Health Farmington Hills) and is board certified.

Dr. Giaimo brings extensive experience in management of broad-based podiatry programs in the skilled nursing industry. Specific skills include recruiting, training, and managing a large team of podiatrists, developing compliance programs and care protocols, and helping guide technology implementation for podiatrists. He also has considerable clinical care experience and previously maintained private podiatry practices in Georgia and Ohio.

Aria Care Partners' onsite SNF podiatry offering encompasses a full range of nail care, diabetic foot care, and treatment of injuries and conditions such as corns, calluses, and wounds. Aria's medical professionals serve as an extension of the facility's internal care team and provide support and education for residents and families.

"We are pleased to have someone with Dr. Giaimo's experience and expertise join us to lead our podiatry services," said John Griscavage, CEO of Aria Care Partners. "His appointment reflects our strong commitment to expanding SNF podiatry care."

Added Dr. Giaimo, "Aria Care Partners has a twenty-year record of success. I look forward to helping grow its podiatry team and enhance its service line offerings for skilled nursing communities."

About Aria Care Partners

Aria Care Partners is the leading provider of onsite ancillary medical services for skilled nursing facilities. With more than 20 years of partnership with over 3,000 skilled nursing facilities, Aria Care Partners remains on the leading edge of innovative care delivery, understanding the connection between dental, vision, hearing, and podiatry services to resident health and well-being. With a unique combination of turnkey insurance solutions and innovative service delivery, Aria Care Partners is passionate about enriching every resident's quality of life and ensuring that every family knows their loved ones are well cared for . For more information, please visit .

