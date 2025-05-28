H55 COMPLETES 104 U.S. LANDINGS IN ARIZONA WITH ITS ALL-ELECTRIC BRISTELL B23 ENERGIC AIRCRAFT

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Over five days, H55 conducted demo flights, static displays, and engagements with the State's leading flight schools to fast-track the adoption of electric propulsion. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with instructors, operators and professional pilots praising the Bristell B23 Energic's performance, simplicity, and clear fit for both pilot schools and general aviation.

Commenting on Arizona's enthusiasm for zero-emission aviation and the warm welcome received from the local aviation community, Kristen Jurn, H55's North American Sales Manager, shared: "Arizona delivered far more than sunshine-it offered a powerful look into the future of flight training, instructor enthusiasm, and deep community engagement. Crossing our 104th landing here-the city where I earned my instrument and commercial pilot certifications, and the same city where Solar Impulse landed twice, first in 2013 during its Across America mission and again in 2016 on its journey around the world-is symbolic. It reflects the progress we've made, from early possibilities to practical, everyday electric aviation."

From the Field: What Arizona's Flight Leaders Are Saying

"The simplicity and ease of handling was the most impressive, but it was super intuitive, which is what I liked. The simplicity and quiet would benefit instructors, students, and communities alike. I can't wait to see these take flight, at more airports and hopefully at our school in the future. An average day is 3-4 hours of instruction, the silence would benefit the students, instructors and communities around us."

- Kyle Sauvageau, Flight Instructor, Scottsdale Executive Flight Training

"It was awesome! It handles just like a standard single-engine aircraft-but the quiet, the smooth transitions, and how clearly you can hear your co-pilot and tower... It truly felt like the next step in flight training. For flight training, just being able to hear and understand your co-pilot, instructor, or student really makes a world of difference. It's a really good trainer airplane."

- Mitchell Rasmuson, Flight Instructor, Sierra Charlie Aviation (100th US Landing Pilot)

"It was so smooth-I thought it would be harder since I've never flown a stick. But in a training environment, it's actually easier than a Cessna. The airspeeds are similar, so transitioning is simple, and it's so much quieter. As a student pilot, that makes a huge difference. You could actually hear your instructor clearly even without a noise cancelling headset-it really helps you focus without the noise fatigue."

- Kailee McGough, Flight Instructor, Leopard Aviation (104th US Landing Pilot)

From Experimental to Everyday Flight

Arizona holds special significance in H55's journey. On May 22, 2013, Solar Impulse-the world's first electric solar-powered aircraft-departed Phoenix Sky Harbor as part of its pioneering Across America mission. Three years later, the second Solar Impulse aircraft returned to the city during its record-breaking around-the-world flight. A decade on, H55's all-electric Bristell B23 Energic is flying from the same state-not as an experiment, but with a commercial product, proving that clean aviation is no longer visionary: it's viable, operational, and here.

"Crossing our 104th US landing in Arizona is more than just a milestone-it's a testament to how far electric aviation has come," said Gregory Blatt, H55 Co-Founder and Across USA Tour Mission Director. "Nine years ago, we left Phoenix on a solar-powered mission around the globe. Today, we're returning with a Part 23 electric airplane, backed by the enthusiasm of instructors, flight schools, and airport leaders. This isn't about showcasing a concept-it's about delivering a solution, and Arizona's support gives us real momentum as we continue the tour."

Tour Highlights Include:



Airports visited: Mesa Falcon Field (FFZ) & Scottsdale Airport (SDL)

Total Demonstration Flights: 20

Pilots Flown: 17 Certified Flight Instructors (CFIs/CFIIs) & 4 Aviation Operation Owners

Flight Schools engaged: 25 Community engagement with Arizona State University (ASU), Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU Prescott), Arizona Pilots Association, Women in Aviation International (Valley of the Sun Chapter), Top Aces, Kids in Aviation, and Valley of the Sun Electric Vehicle Association

H55's Across USA Tour continues westward! The next stop is Nevada, where the electric aircraft will land at Henderson Executive Airport (HND) and be hosted by All In Aviation from June 2-6, 2025. The tour will then head to Palo Alto, California, from June 15–22, 2025.

About H55

H55 is a Swiss-based company founded by the former Solar Impulse management team: André Borschberg, Sebastien Demont, and Gregory Blatt. Dedicated to revolutionizing the aviation industry, H55 provides certified electric propulsion and battery management systems tailored to a diverse range of aircraft, aiming to achieve sustainable air travel. H55 supplies certified electric propulsion systems with full airplane integration solutions for general aviation and regional transport aircraft.

Through its pioneering legacy and commitment to certified solutions, H55's team of visionary engineers and aerospace experts are at the forefront of driving the aviation industry setting new standards and pushing the boundaries of electric aviation.

