Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Safer, Cleaner Way To Drain Petroleum And Chemical Hoses

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Forrest W. of Owensboro, KY is the creator of The Hose Drainer, a new tool that makes the process of draining hoses filled with petroleum or hazardous chemicals cleaner, safer, and more efficient for professionals in industries ranging from fuel transport to agriculture. The product is a specially designed maintenance tool that allows users to securely lock a hose into place, making it easy to flush and drain contents into a designated container without spills or accidents. This innovative solution helps prevent workplace injuries, contamination, and environmental hazards.Draining hoses filled with petroleum, antifreeze, or hazardous chemicals can be a dangerous and messy task, and traditional hose draining methods are inefficient and risky. The Hose Drainer eliminates the struggle of lifting and manipulating heavy, fluid-filled hoses and keeps both workers and the worksite clean and safe.Key features of the device include:.Robust Frame Design: the tool is built from durable wood and metal components and features a stable base, upright legs, and a top plate with a notch and locking mechanism to hold hoses securely in place..Clean and Controlled Drainage: users simply place one end of a 2-inch hose into the notched top plate, secure it with the integrated locking plate, and flush the contents into a container positioned below..Reduces Risk of Spills and Injury: by stabilizing the hose and directing the flow, the Hose Drainer minimizes messy spills and the risk of chemical exposure or physical strain..Multi-Industry Use: the tool is ideal for fuel transport, mechanical shops, farms, and agricultural applications, especially where hazardous or environmentally sensitive fluids are used.Constructed with two 2" x 8" x 18" boards spaced 12" apart, the tool's frame also includes a 2" x 6" x 18" board with a centered 2" x 2" notch. A metal locking strip mounted to the top plate holds the hose securely, allowing users to work hands-free during the draining process. This simple yet highly effective tool brings practical innovation to different industries and offers peace of mind for anyone working with large-diameter, chemical-laden hoses.Forrest filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Hose Drainer product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in The Hose Drainer can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email ....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

