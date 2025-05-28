52 Day Trawling Ban In Kerala To Start On June 9
The trawling ban is enforced with the aim of ensuring the prosperity of marine stock, as it is the spawning season of a wide variety of fish.
During the said time, mechanised fishing boats will not be allowed to venture into the sea to carry out fishing.
However, traditional fishing, using inboard boats, will be allowed during this period.
As is the practice during the 52-day trawling ban period, free ration would be distributed to fishermen who work in trawlers, and other labourers who depend on them for their livelihood.
Among the other decisions that were taken is the authorities concerned, the Coastal Police, along with the district Collectors, should ensure that all boats from other states leave the coast of Kerala before the start of the trawling ban.
Meanwhile, traditional fishermen have been asked to exercise caution while venturing into the sea.
The Fisheries Department has stated that inboard boats should have all safety equipment.
Like every year, the meeting decided that stringent action would be taken against violators of the ban.
In order to ensure that the ban is not violated, control rooms will be activated in coastal areas during the period.
Also, members of the fishing community will be keeping a tab on if there are violations taking place and if so, they will report the matter to the authorities, who will take action.
Meanwhile, those who are engaged in fishing using traditional methods will have to carry their biometric cards, as there will be checks undertaken during the ban period.
In Kerala, there are around 10.5 lakh fisherfolk who are registered with the state Fisheries department.
