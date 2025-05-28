Syneris Launches To Break Barriers In AI Infrastructure With Decentralized Compute Power

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A unified network leveraging underused GPU and CPU resources to democratize artificial intelligence, reduce costs, and accelerate innovation across industries

BIRKIRKARA, Malta, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneris.tech officially announces the launch of its full-stack Decentralized AI Infrastructure, aiming to transform the global AI development landscape by unlocking affordable AI development at scale. As demand for artificial intelligence continues to surge across sectors, Syneris steps in with a bold mission: to decentralize access to high-performance computing, enabling more builders, startups, researchers, and enterprises to create and deploy AI without the traditional limitations of cost, centralization, and technical gatekeeping.









“We believe the future of AI shouldn't belong to a handful of tech giants,” says the Syneris team.“It should be open, collaborative, and powered by the people.”

A Global Problem Meets a Scalable Solution

In today's AI race, the high cost of computing remains a major bottleneck. Traditional GPU resources are increasingly monopolized by a handful of tech giants, making access to AI computing platforms prohibitively expensive for smaller teams and independent developers. Training advanced models like GPT-4 or AlphaGo can cost between $10 – 20 million, requiring thousands of high-performance GPUs.

Ironically, more than 50% of global GPU capacity is sitting idle - locked away in personal devices, gaming rigs, and institutional hardware that's rarely optimized for AI workloads.

At the same time:

- 85% of AI startups cite compute costs as a top barrier to model training and deployment.

- Cloud GPU prices have tripled over the past two years due to supply shortages and centralized control.

- Over 70% of global AI infrastructure is owned by fewer than five major tech corporations.

This level of centralization stifles innovation, restricts access, and deepens inequality in the AI ecosystem. It turns progress into a privilege of scale, not a function of talent or creativity.

Syneris offers a better way. Our hybrid GPU computing network aggregates underused GPUs and CPUs from across the globe and transforms them into a Decentralized AI Infrastructure. This approach dramatically reduces cost while unlocking access to computing resources for the 99%.

Contributors are rewarded with transparent, token-based incentives - creating a fair and self-sustaining ecosystem where computational power is not hoarded, but shared.

Built for Builders: AI Tools for All

At the heart of Syneris is a complete suite of tools for the AI development lifecycle. From code-free model creation to enterprise-grade deployment, the AI computing platform supports users of all technical backgrounds. Developers can build and test models with intelligent assistance, including real-time coding support and automated debugging tools. Non-developers can experiment with powerful no-code and low-code interfaces, crafting custom models using pre-built templates and visual workflows.

Through its flagship product line, Syneris Generation AI, users can generate human-like content across text, images, video, and voice with minimal resource consumption. These tools open doors for applications in marketing, media, automation, education, and beyond - all part of a commitment to affordable AI development.









AI World: A Decentralized Marketplace for AI Intelligence

Syneris is not just an infrastructure provider - it is also a Decentralized AI Marketplace. The“AI World” platform allows model creators to publish, monetize, and continuously improve their AI models. Businesses can browse categorized libraries of AI solutions tailored to industry verticals, performance needs, and budget constraints. Transparent performance metrics, reviews, and demo options ensure reliability and reduce decision-making risk.

This Decentralized AI Marketplace fosters open collaboration, allowing builders and users to connect, share feedback, and co-create higher-value solutions. All transactions are executed with Syneris tokens, ensuring seamless commerce within a secure digital economy.

Strategic Scaling Through Smart Integration

To ensure scalability from day one, Syneris has strategically integrated with leading GPU computing networks such as Aethir and This enables the AI computing platform to meet immediate computational demand while it concurrently develops its proprietary infrastructure.

Over time, Syneris aims to reduce dependency on third-party systems and move toward full operational independence - without compromising on performance, scalability, or global reach.

Looking ahead, the platform's long-term vision is to become a fully self-sustaining, community-owned Decentralized AI Infrastructure - empowering millions to access AI freely, without the need for permission or the burden of premium costs imposed by centralized gatekeepers.

Laying the Foundation for an Open AI Future







As artificial intelligence redefines the way societies function, there is a growing responsibility to ensure that the benefits of AI are broadly distributed - not concentrated in the hands of the few. Syneris recognizes this need and responds with a technically sophisticated yet community-first approach. It is not just enabling access to AI tools; it is reshaping the ownership model of AI infrastructure itself.

Developers, GPU contributors, AI builders, and enterprises are invited to become part of the Syneris ecosystem - where intelligence is built together, not rented from the top.

