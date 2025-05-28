Eviancx CEO Victor Sandoval Unveils Vision For Blockchain-Driven Financial Inclusion At Cryptoexpo Dubai 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victor Sandoval, the visionary CEO of blockchain pioneer EvianCX , made a powerful appearance at CryptoExpo Dubai 2025, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre on May 21–22. As a recognized leader in decentralized finance (DeFi), Sandoval captivated attendees with a compelling vision for the role of blockchain in promoting global financial inclusion-highlighting EvianCX's strategic expansion into the Middle East and the company's long-term commitment to transforming financial access through innovative, decentralized technologies.







A Gathering of Global Blockchain Innovators

CryptoExpo Dubai brought together a powerful cross-section of the blockchain and Web3 ecosystem, including regulators, technologists, investors, and startup leaders. This year's agenda focused on DeFi, crypto regulation, Web3 adoption, and the future of tokenized assets. With Dubai positioned as a rising global hub for digital innovation, Sandoval's presence underscored EvianCX's strategic alignment with the region's economic vision-and his address emphasized how blockchain can help accelerate inclusive growth in emerging markets.

Sandoval: Bridging Continents Through Blockchain

In his remarks and discussions, Sandoval spoke at length about EvianCX's success in Latin America, where the company helped reshape digital finance in countries like El Salvador and Panama. He detailed how decentralized technologies enabled millions of unbanked individuals to access savings, lending, and cross-border payments without reliance on traditional institutions.

Sandoval presented EvianCX's key innovations, starting with tokenized asset frameworks that enable cross-border capital flow with greater transparency and speed. He explained how these frameworks have allowed users in Latin America to invest, transfer, and manage digital assets in ways previously limited to financial elites-stressing that the same tools can be customized for the Middle East.

He also introduced the company's DeFi platforms, explaining how these allow everyday users to participate in lending, staking, and wealth-building.“We designed these platforms to be as accessible as they are secure,” Sandoval told the audience.“When we take the power of finance and place it into the hands of everyday people, we begin to see structural shifts in economic mobility.”

On the regulatory front, Sandoval outlined EvianCX's approach to compliance-focused innovation. He emphasized that building trust in DeFi requires“not just technical resilience, but legal integrity.” He shared how EvianCX works closely with policymakers in every jurisdiction it enters to build bridges between decentralized ecosystems and regulatory mandates-an approach he believes is essential to sustainable Web3 adoption.

High-Level Discussions at CryptoExpo Dubai

Throughout the event, Sandoval participated in high-level discussions about how blockchain can be safely scaled across different sectors. He spoke on panels addressing regulatory synergy, advocating for policy frameworks that allow innovation without sacrificing consumer protection. He also contributed to conversations on enterprise blockchain adoption, offering advice for traditional businesses looking to make the leap into Web3 infrastructure.









“Events like CryptoExpo Dubai are where regulators and disruptors come together to write the next chapter of finance,” said Sandoval.“This is where we identify opportunities, resolve tensions, and build partnerships that will shape economic systems for decades.”

He added,“Our work in Latin America has proven that blockchain can knock down barriers. Now, in the Middle East, we're ready to build bridges-between public and private sectors, between the regulated and the decentralized, between today's limitations and tomorrow's possibilities.”

Sandoval Unveils EvianCX's UAE Roadmap

During his address, Sandoval also announced that EvianCX has established its Middle Eastern headquarters in Dubai, aligning with the UAE's National Blockchain Strategy, which targets sector growth to $41 billion by 2030. He explained that the company's decision was driven by Dubai's clear regulatory frameworks, digital-forward infrastructure, and strong governmental support for blockchain development.

Outlining EvianCX's roadmap for the region, Sandoval detailed a multipronged strategy. He discussed the launch of Arabic-language blockchain literacy programs, including technical workshops and interactive tutorials for both businesses and individuals.“Financial inclusion starts with education,” he told the audience.









Sandoval also announced the rollout of secure digital wallets, designed specifically for users in the Middle East. These wallets, he explained, will offer a seamless way to manage cryptocurrency and tokenized assets, with localized support and features tailored to the cultural and regulatory landscape.

Another area of focus he shared was remittance innovation. Sandoval described how EvianCX is developing blockchain-based remittance tools that drastically cut costs and waiting times for cross-border transfers.









Looking Ahead: Building Bridges with Blockchain

“Dubai is where vision meets execution,” Sandoval said in closing.“We're proud to stand alongside the region's innovators and regulators as we shape a decentralized financial future-one that empowers individuals, strengthens economies, and brings the benefits of blockchain to everyone, everywhere.”

As the conference concluded, EvianCX emerged not just as a tech leader, but as a bridge-builder-connecting continents, communities, and futures through the power of blockchain.

MEDIA DETAIL

Contact Person Name: Eviancx Management and CEO Victor Sandoval

Company Name: Eviancx LTD, Eviancx Corp, Eviancx S.A De C.V

Email: ...

Website:

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by Eviancx LTD. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in cloud mining and related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at