Coherent Details Growth Strategy And Long-Term Financial Model At 2025 Analyst And Investor Day

SAXONBURG, Pa., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global photonics leader Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR) ("Coherent,""We," or the"Company") today detailed its long-term growth strategy, key areas of product and technology investment, and target long-term financial model at its 2025 Analyst and Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange. Investors can access a webcast replay of the event and a copy of the presentation on the Company's Investor Relations website .

Jim Anderson, CEO, said,“Our team has made significant progress over the past fiscal year, with revenue expected to grow by over 22% and EPS expected to increase by 2.8X YoY in FY25. Although we're pleased with our progress, there is much more opportunity ahead of us as we focus on our long-term goals of driving double-digit revenue growth in our key markets, such as AI Datacenters, expanding our gross margin and EPS, and continuing to unlock additional value for shareholders.”

Analyst and Investor Day Presentation Highlights

Dr. Julie Sheridan Eng, Chief Technology Officer, highlighted Coherent's market opportunity in optical transceivers and components for AI Datacenters, the company's broad and deep optical technology and product portfolio, its market-leading roadmap for pluggable and CPO transceivers, the optical switching market opportunity, and our industry-leading DCI roadmap.

Dr. Chris Dorman, Executive Vice President, Lasers, detailed Coherent's Industrial market opportunity and key growth drivers across a broad spectrum of market segments, including semi cap and display equipment, precision manufacturing, and instrumentation.

Sherri Luther, CFO, outlined the Company's key financial priorities, focus on accelerating profitable revenue growth, investment strategy, and improved financial target model, and disclosed the organization's new segmentation to better align with its end markets and strategy.

