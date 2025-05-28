HRCI Launches New HR Academy With Deloitte

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration Reinforces the Connection Between HR's Leadership and Strategic People Expertise with Business Outcomes

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRCI , the premier credentialing and learning community for the human resource profession, today announced its latest collaboration. A new learning solution for Chief Human Resources Officers (CHROs) and their teams, titled HR Academy , will be part of Deloitte Academies , a suite of immersive learning experiences designed to deliver technical skill-building, leadership development, and advisory services needed by today's HR professionals.

For over 50 years, HRCI has been at the forefront of the human resource profession, most recently with the introduction of HRCI ENGAGE , a free online community for HR professionals worldwide. The launch of the HR Academy comes at a time, as highlighted in Deloitte's“Global Human Capital Trends” report , that underscores the urgent need for organizations to upskill their HR teams. As HR's role becomes increasingly strategic, overseeing critical business functions from talent development to people analytics, the combined learning insights of HRCI and Deloitte will position CHROs and their teams for continued success.

"As the pace of change in the workplace accelerates, it is crucial for HR professionals to stay ahead of the skills needed to support their organizations," said Kyle Forrest, Future of HR leader and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Our HR Academy, in conjunction with HRCI, provides the tools and resources for teams to achieve their professional certification and meet the evolving demands of the business.”

The Academy offers customized learning experiences tailored to different HR roles, from entry-level professionals to senior executives. Deloitte's collaboration with HRCI ensures that participants receive the necessary support to achieve professional certification and advance their careers.

Dr. Amy Dufrane, CEO of HRCI, said,“The rise of HR directly correlates to the heightened importance of talent and culture in the world. Our collaboration with Deloitte underscores our shared commitment to providing the learning and credentialing programs that enable HR professionals to excel in their careers while they drive positive business outcomes.”

About HRCI ®

HRCI® is the premier credentialing and learning community for the human resource profession. For 50 years, HRCI has set the global standard for HR expertise and excellence through its commitment to developing and advancing those in the people business. HRCI helps HR professionals achieve new competencies that drive results by creating and offering world-class learning and administering eight global certifications. To learn more about HRCI, visit .

CONTACT: Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact: Kate Achille The Devon Group for HRCI ...