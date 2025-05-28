Regal Court Reporting Recognized By Orange County Business Journal's Family Owned Business Awards

Stephanie Leslie, Isaiah Leslie, Founders of Regal Court Reporting

Isaiah and Stephanie Leslie founded Regal Court Reporting to be the solution for attorneys who prefer the white glove touch of a family-run agency

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an industry surrounded in chaos, Regal Court Reporting strives to support the legal profession with grounded, ethical and service-first support. Founders Isaiah and Stephanie have designed their firm to be nimble so that they can pivot with ease to best serve their clientele. As the alternative to corporate agency support, Regal Court Reporting places doing the right thing for the client at the heart of every decision versus doing purely what is best for the bottom line. While creating a sense of stability and accessibility for their clients, Isaiah and Stephanie have carefully curated a workplace culture that is empowering for their court reporters, allowing the firm to attract some of the best talent in the industry. Earning a best-in-class reputation year over year as one of the last 100% court reporter-owned, steno-only firms in California, Regal Court Reporting is honored to be included in the Orange County Business Journal's 2025 Family Owned Business awards as seen HERE . As the immediate past president for the CalDRA (Deposition Reporters Association of California), Stephanie Leslie and partner Isaiah Leslie are actively looking to acquire other firms that are looking for an alternative to being acquired by a corporate entity.“We're passionate about leaving our industry better than we found it. Through advocacy, mentorship, and serving in leadership roles for industry associations, I am more passionate than ever about doing my part to see the court reporting industry thrive.” -Stephanie Leslie, Co-Founder, Regal Court Reporting, Inc.“Community is important to us, and we want to ensure we are doing our part to help our community thrive. From donating time, talent, and treasure to impactful nonprofits to mentoring the next generation in business and court reporting, we find immense fulfillment in helping uplift others.” –Isaiah Leslie, Co-Founder, Regal Court Reporting, Inc.About Regal Court Reporting, Inc.Establishing the new standard of excellence in the court reporting industry, Regal Court Reporting was founded in 2007. The agency provides comprehensive court reporting and litigation support services from the point of discovery through to the end of trial. Nearly every level of support is available through Regal Court Reporting including court reporting (in depositions or trial), videography (including site inspections and independent medical exams), language interpreting, realtime, remote depositions, online depository, online scheduling, and Trial Technology. Independently owned and operated, Regal Court Reporting has earned a reputation for their best-in-class services, support, client care, and unmatched attention to detail. Unlike corporately owned agencies, Regal Court Reporting is designed to offer a concierge level of service that the clients of today deserve. The firm is actively looking to acquire other independently owned agencies as they look to the future. Regal Court Reporting is located at 1551 N. Tustin Ave, Suite 750, Santa Ana, CA 92705.

