Mercury Insurance Partners With Iheartradio To Honor San Diego's Community Heroes

Company Unveils Musical Homage to San Diego Through Mural by World Renowned Artist, Nigel Sussman, at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance has long been a champion for everyday heroes - those unsung individuals who make our communities stronger, through their unselfish and "above and beyond" contributions that make San Diego great. Mercury is recognizing these amazing members of the community through its Community Rockstars program in partnership with iHeart and North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (NICUA) in San Diego.

"Through our partnership with the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, we're shining a spotlight on those who go the extra mile and have an outsized impact on their local communities," said Erik Thompson, VP and Chief Marketing Officer of Mercury Insurance . "These heroes don't do it for the recognition, which is why we want to say thank you for helping to make San Diego such an amazing place to live."

Mercury has partnered with NICUA since 2024 to celebrate music, community and the unique spirit of San Diego. That commitment is on full display through the mural commissioned for the Mercury Sunset Deck and painted by nationally renowned muralist, Nigel Sussman. The artwork captures the city's essence, while incorporating references to nearly two dozen popular songs.

"Nigel has created a masterpiece and we're very excited to share it with concertgoers," said Thompson. "There are more than 20 musical references contained within the mural, and fans who are able to identify one or all of them and post their findings on Facebook or Instagram with #MercuryMusic, could be rewarded with tickets to a future show as part of our 'Surprise and Delight' campaign."

Here's a closer look at Mercury's 2025 sponsorship of NICUA:

1. Community Rockstars:

Now in its second season, the Community Rockstars program - presented in partnership with iHeartRadio - honors local heroes, including educators, volunteers and philanthropic entrepreneurs. Last year, 10 exceptional individuals were recognized.

Fans can nominate their Community Rockstars through the iHeartRadio website . Selected nominees will receive:



Tickets to a concert of their choice at NICUA in the Mercury Sunset Deck, where they will be honored on the venue's giant video screens



VIP parking

A $200 Visa gift card to use at the show

2. Influencers:

Mercury is working with multiple social media influencers to enhance the concert-going experience for everyone in attendance, including:



San Diego foodie and lifestyle influencers Chris & Ashley (aka @SDFoodies ), who will be highlighting their own community rockstars

Brand new Mercury "Host at the Concert," Manon Mathews, who will be conducting "man on the street" type interviews, giving attendees an opportunity to be selected for seat upgrades to the Mercury Sunset Deck

3. Mercury Policyholder Perks

Mercury customers attending shows at NICUA will enjoy exclusive perks when they visit, including:



Free Fastlane access so customers can cut the line at the entrance

Free lawn chair rental (up to four per customer). Quantity limited to 50 chairs per show

About Mercury Insurance

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY ) is a multiple-line insurance carrier offering personal auto, homeowners, and renters insurance directly to consumers and through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury also writes business owners, business auto, landlord, commercial multi-peril and mechanical protection insurance in various states.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through nearly 4,100 employees and a network of more than 6,500 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure. For more information visit or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

