Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AKWEL: PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT ONCE AGAIN POSTPONED


2025-05-28 12:01:58
Champfromier, Wednesday, May 28, 2025

PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT ONCE AGAIN POSTPONED

AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA eligible), a systems supplier to the automotive and truck industries, specializing in fluid management, mechanisms and structural parts for electric vehicles, has once again postponed publication of its annual financial report by a few days. The request from the statutory auditors for further auditing of the control procedures implemented at the Ixtaczoquitlan site in Mexico has been completed, but the Group is still awaiting certification of the financial statements.. According to the internal audit already carried out by the Group, the results of this additional audit should have no significant impact on the financial statements.

Next press release: First-half 2025 sales, July 24, 2025, after close of trading.
AKWEL is an independent, family-owned group listed on Euronext Paris, and a systems supplier to the automotive and truck industries, specializing in fluid management, mechanisms and structural parts for electric vehicles. The Group draws on first-rate industrial and technological know-how in the application and transformation of materials (plastic, rubber, metal) and in mechatronics integration.
Present in 20 countries on five continents, AKWEL employs 8,600 people worldwide.
Euronext Paris - Compartment B - ISIN: FR0000053027 - Reuters: AKW.PA - Bloomberg: AKW:FP

Contact
AKWEL
Benoit Coutier - Chief Financial Officer - Tel: +33 4 50 56 98 68

EKNO - Press relations
Jean-Marc Atlan - ... - Tel.: +33 6 07 37 20 44

ACTUS - Investor Relations
Mathieu Calleux - ... - Tel.: +33 1 53 65 68 68

  • 2025-05-28_AKWEL_REPORT2_RFA_EN

