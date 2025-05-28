Biomass Magazine Announces 2026 International Biomass Conference & Expo In Nashville

Call for speaker abstracts now open for premier bioenergy event, set for March 31-April 2 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Biomass Magazine has announced the dates for the 19th annual International Biomass Conference & Expo . Scheduled for March 31-April 2, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, the International Biomass Conference & Expo continues to be recognized as one of the world's leading conferences in the biomass industry.“This year's event was a tremendous success, and now we're excited to bring the 2026 International Biomass Conference & Expo to Nashville, a city known for its energy and innovation,” said John Nelson, chief operating officer at BBI International.“The Gaylord Opryland Resort provides a world-class setting for what has become the premier event for the biomass industry. As we continue to see growth across bioenergy sectors - from pellets to renewable natural gas to sustainable aviation fuel - this event remains the central hub for collaboration, deal-making and the advancement of biobased technologies. We look forward to uniting nearly 1,000 attendees in Music City to continue charting the future of clean, biobased energy production.”The Conference is now accepting speaker presentation abstracts through November 21 on the following categories..Pellet Storage Solutions.Feedstock Tracking/Sustainability Requirements.Prolonging Pellet Press Wear Part Life.Plant Design Considerations.Maximizing Boiler Performance.Inflation Reduction Act – As It Relates to Biomass Power & Thermal.Gasification.Monetizing Digestate.RNG as Vehicle Fuel.Chemical and Biological Approaches to Increased Biogas Production.Supply and Demand/Market Projections“Our team is excited to bring the 2026 International Biomass Conference & Expo back to Nashville. Based on feedback from our attendees, Nashville was clearly the location of choice. After last year's strong turnout and overwhelming demand for a return to Music City, we're expecting another great crowd,” said Danielle Piekarski, content and program manager at BBI International.“Along with an outstanding attendee base, we are committed to delivering a comprehensive agenda that covers the full spectrum of bioenergy innovations-from pellet production and biomass power to biogas, RNG, SAF, hydrogen, and more. This year's conference will continue to showcase the opportunities shaping the future of the industry.”To submit a speaker presentation, abstract or learn more about the conference visit BiomassConferenceAbout Biomass MagazineBiomass Magazine is a quarterly trade publication tailored to serve companies and organizations engaged in producing or utilizing biomass power and heat, advanced biofuels, biogas, wood pellets and biobased chemicals. In addition to policy, regulation, project finance, technology, and plant management, the publication maintains a core editorial focus on biomass logistics. Its international readership includes owners and managers of biomass power, CHP, and district heating facilities; pellet manufacturing plant owners and managers; professionals working in captive feedstock industries-from food processing and waste management to agriculture and forest products manufacturing-and a growing number of industrial manufacturers, municipal decision makers, researchers, and technology providers engaged in biomass utilization in 40 countries. Biomass Magazine is committed to editorial excellence and high-quality print production and distribution.About BBI InternationalBBI International produces globally recognized events and trade magazines. In addition to the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo – the largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world – BBI owns and operates the UAS Summit & Expo, Sustainable Fuels Summit: SAF, Renewable Diesel & Biodiesel, International Biomass Conference & Expo, North American SAF Conference & Expo, Carbon Capture & Storage Summit, and its allied regional events. The company publishes Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, UAS Magazine, SAF Magazine and Carbon Capture Magazine, as well as several ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters, and other Web-based industry resources.

